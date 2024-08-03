Festivals | Dressing well is important for Weekend Festival visitors – “The idea is to bring joy”

Crowds walked in a constant stream on Friday afternoon in Espoo to Vermo, where the Weekend Festival opened its gates at three o’clock. During the afternoon, the crowds arriving at the festival area had to dodge heavy downpours.

The festival, which previously had no age limit, is now organized for the first time with an age limit of K18. We asked the festival guests early Friday evening to tell us about their outfits and what exactly this outfit says about them.

Katja Kempas (left), Johan Tuovinen and Pinja Kempas were dressed according to the western theme.

They walked outside the festival area Daruden the sisters who have just seen the concert, dressed in western-themed outfits Katja Kempas and Pinja Kempas mixed Johan Tuovinen.

“We wanted something that could be matched,” said Pinja Kempas.

“And this was very cheap, costing less than 15 euros”, Katja Kempas presented her cowhide pattern outfit.

Johan Tuovinen’s top hat had been in festival use for the second year already, and he hadn’t participated in Kempaksie’s cheap online shopping: his outfit featured Marimekko’s Unikko motifs.

Iida Perttunen’s festival look includes, among other things, a duck jacket and Minna Parika’s shoes.

Poppy motifs also appealed Iida Perttusen and were reflected in his choice of cap and backpack.

“I have a dress, a duck coat and Minna Parika shoes. It suits me, I like the colors.”

Along with the duck coat, Minna Parika’s shoes are also an important part of Perttunen’s outfit, and the collection also includes other pairs.

“Their dog ate one of the shoes, yes Miku had to buy me new ones”, Perttunen said and pointed to a couple of friends standing next to him.

Alexandra Mustonen arrived at the Weekend Festival with Ossi Sillanpää.

“I like it cheerful spring green”, said about his own choice of apartment Alexandra Mustonen.

“This is a light dress, good for dancing and having fun.”

Mustonen and the one who came to the festival with him Ossi Sillanpää hardly visit other festivals.

“This is the festival I go to if I go. It’s going well here and just the right music.”

Sillanpää also emphasizes aesthetics and practicality in festival dressing.

“Here you can put on some color and a relaxed weave, you can go out in some sweet shorts,” said Sillanpää.

“Somewhere in Flow, there is more of a rap house style, there are more hoodies. Today I’m going with a beige outfit, and a long-sleeved top, since it usually rains a bit during the Weekend. These are the kind of good stretchy clothes that have good movement. You don’t need anything else!”

Santtu Kanerva’s Super Mario costume included a wrench and familiar mushrooms from the game.

Santtu Kanerva arrived at the festival dressed as the game character Super Mario.

“This was originally made for the year 2014. Everything is made from flea market stuff and twisted by myself. I have been every weekend. Last week I had a tonsillectomy, and a couple of days ago I got permission from the doctor to come here. I got permission from Festar to bring my own safkas, because I’m not allowed to wear solid ones [ruokaa]. But you have to come!” Kanerva says.

“Super Mario – a great character, an Italian plumber who gets into another dimension and still wants to save the princess. Isn’t that a certain kind of dream of all men? However, this is an iconic character that quite a lot of people recognize. The idea is to bring joy. The group realizes that Mario is there, and then there is a small smile. This has no other idea than to bring a smile to people.”

Sabrilla Liski, in addition to her choice of clothes, had prepared for the Weekend with colorful hair extensions.

Sabrilla Liski said that he had prepared for the festival according to the weather. A hoodie wrapped around the hips was included for cooler moments, and a small raincoat was also included.

For dancing, he wore denim shorts.

“And then I have light shoes. The lights come on, they look nice in the dark.”

Marko Taipalinen tried his hand at several lenses.

Evening was also prepared for the dark Marko Taipalinenwho arrived at the festival Maarit Taipalinen, Casper Taipalinen mixed Larissa Lautamäki with.

“I have many glasses and green contact lenses. These turn yellow in UV light, it’s pretty fishy-looking.”

Maarit Taipalinen said that she supports spectacular festival dressing.

“You don’t come to festivals in everyday clothes.”

Maarit (left), Marko and Casper Taipalinen and Larissa Lautamäki arrived at the Weekend Festival early on Friday.

Friends Pink Rose and Aino were dressed in black.

“For some reason I got it into my head that I want to wear a skirt because I don’t normally wear them. I also had a nice leather top, but it broke, so I borrowed this one from Aino. And then the zipper came off the shoes,” Roos says and shows his ankles, which are tightened at the ankle with fabric straps.

“These are my first proper festivals ever,” says Aino.

“I’m 40, and I wanted to wear something really impressive. Roosa has introduced me to electronic music, and it’s important to me that we go together. And there’s my favorite artist Boris Brejcha calling today.”