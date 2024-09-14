Festivals | Downtown Calling, organized by Kalle Keskinen, moved to the center of Helsinki, now the time is being changed again

Festivals|The festival has been held in the Old Town of Helsinki in the previous two years, but this year both the time and place were moved.

At the Culture House the Downtown Calling festival will be moved to later in the early spring.

The festival was supposed to be held on September 28 in the premises of the Kulttuuritalo. Kulttuuritalo can accommodate around 2,500 people in total.

Spokesman Tomi Lindblom according to the main reason for the cancellation is the techno genius of the French Mezergin annulment.

“Mezerg was practically the biggest name at the festival, and we are now trying to get him involved in the spring. Unfortunately, we could not get a suitable performer to replace him in this schedule,” he explains.

The ticket office will contact all those who bought a ticket when the exact date becomes clear.

A festival has been organized in the previous two years in Helsinki’s Old Town in July, but this year both the time and place were moved. However, according to Lindblom, ticket sales have gone according to expectations.

In addition to Mezerg, artists published in August include the German electronic music duo Digitalism and the Finnish Younghearted, Heikki Kuula, DJ Ina Mikkola, Loirplukari, Jori Hulkkonen and Radiotelephones.

The event the organizer is the promoter Kalle Keskinen event company Loud’n Live Promotions, which has repeatedly been in the headlines in recent years due to cancellations and payment difficulties. Right now, the company is undergoing corporate restructuring.

In August, Keskinen said that the summer’s big festivals, such as Seinäjoki Vauhtiajo and Tapiola Festival, went well financially. The company’s subcontractors have demanded that it pay all the costs in advance, which according to Keskinen was also fulfilled.