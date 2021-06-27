Festivals According to the organizer, the first festivals of the summer went very well, even though their festival people could not keep up with the safety gaps – “You will see with delay if anything follows”

News about the European Championship tourist at Himos festivals worries the event industry. The organizers of Himos Midsummer ask the festival guests to observe their well-being.

Summer the first festivals have been celebrated when the midsummer guests of Himos have slowly left for their homes on the outskirts of the Jämsä Tourist Center.

From the festival organizer’s point of view, the event, which sold out without a few tickets, went excellently, says Nelonen Media Live’s marketing manager Matti Markkola.

“The audience was in a good mood, the arrangements worked as we hoped and the artists were super happy and relieved to finally be able to perform in front of the audience,” Markkola says.

HS was present to witness the atmosphere at the first major festivals after the pandemic.

There was genuine joy and relief in the air as thousands of people got to meet each other after a long break and have fun at the beat of a hit.

Admittedly, the presenter’s prompts to keep safety intervals echoed mostly to deaf ears.

Markkolan according to the authorities were satisfied with the health and safety plan for the event. The contact surfaces were cleaned at festivals on an ongoing basis, and there were several opportunities for hand washing and disinfection.

“We fully complied with the tasks given to us by the authorities,” says Markkola.

However, his festivals did not seem to care about safety intervals, especially in front of the performance stage. Congestive queues also occasionally arose at the wristband checkpoint.

The festival organizers were aware that this might be the case, and this was also known to the authorities.

There may be a slight adjustment to the routes and to ensure space for next weekend’s Iskelmä festivals, which will also be held in Himos, Markkola says.

“These were the first festivals implemented under exceptional arrangements. Understandably, we have been under special scrutiny. An improved version of them will be seen next weekend. ”

People climbed the stage at the Teflon Brothers gig at Himos Midsummer.

Markkolan according to the festival organizer, the task was to enable the festivals to be able to experience without contacts. The festival area had been made spacious and only one stage had been reserved for the performers. Tickets were sold for only a third of the normal number.

If desired, the festivals were thus possible to celebrate without contact with other groups.

“The person then makes their own personal decisions. Others either forgot or did not want to keep safety gaps, ”says Markkola.

Visitors had also been instructed in advance to observe their well-being. When it came to festivals, there was no such thing.

“It didn’t come to our notice that anyone had had symptoms of coronavirus at festivals. With a delay, you can see if anything follows from this. ”

Over the weekend Evening paper said that at least one spectator at the European Football Championships in St. Petersburg had also arrived to celebrate in Himos.

More than 120 race tourists in St. Petersburg have already given a positive test result after their return. There are fears that the susceptible delta variant is now spreading in Finland.

Markkola regrets what happened, as the future of the entire event industry is at stake.

“European Championship tourism has talked a lot among colleagues. I am a big fan of football myself, and I don’t want to blame anyone, but I would have liked the communication about tests and quarantines to have been made more polite towards tourists, ”says Markkola.

“Hopefully, football fans around the world are now also following the instructions given.”

Nelonen Media Live has announced on its channels that festival guests must now monitor their well-being.

“There are great events in the game that are still ahead this summer.”

Nelonen Media Live and Helsingin Sanomat, which organized Himos Juhannus, are both part of the Sanoma Media Group.