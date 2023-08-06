Festivals | A preliminary investigation has been started on the Kuusamo festival, says the organizer – the performer criticized the event in harsh words

A preliminary investigation has been launched into the prom of the incoherent parties, says Mikko Levón, who organized the event. Levón is now commenting for the first time on why the event ended.

Inconsistent The prom festival, or “Epis”, ended in the middle of everything early on Saturday morning in Kuusamo.

On Friday evening, the police together with the order supervisors recommended ending the event. If the event had continued, the consequences would have been for the festival organizer Mikko Levónin could have been very serious.

“The main reason is my failure. For too long, until the summer, I did everything myself,” artistic director Mikko Levón says on the phone.

Now, a preliminary investigation has been started into the event, which is related to the festival’s security, says Levón. HS has not received confirmation from the police.

Let’s go received in the middle of the event a list of insufficient safety arrangements that should be corrected. He wasn’t able to fix all the things on the list.

Levón says he has not yet discussed the preliminary investigation in more detail with the authorities.

“We had a list of things in the permit matters that had to be changed, and they didn’t go through in that noise. This is the kind of thing I could have taken care of in good time. The area was so huge, there were dangerous places there.”

One place of danger was, for example, a steep hill that should have been fenced off. In addition, there should have been barriers in the area to prevent anyone from driving into the crowd. According to Levón, the police were most worried about the lack of roadblocks.

“We were forbidden to move goods and people on ATVs while the area was open. The police would have closed the area immediately if there had been ATVs.”

Ticket sales had to be suspended while the event was in progress, as more people could not have been allowed in the area due to the lack of security guards.

One one of the observed safety deficiencies was that there were no riot fences in front of the stages. On Friday night, the festival managed to get the evening’s headliner Brian Jonestown Massacre from Oulu to the gig 30 meters away.

Levón says that on Friday night he watched The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s concert for two songs, aware of the event’s end. After that, he says that he drove Ruka to the yard of S-market.

According to his words, he sat in the yard in a “catatonic state” and changed the association’s address information to his own home address.

“I wanted to emphasize that I am solely responsible for this and I want to protect everyone else when I saw how difficult it is. At that point, I was afraid of what the consequences would be. We just couldn’t fix all the deficiencies, and the situation wasn’t safe for the public.”

Levón says that he was disturbed by the ambivalence of the atmosphere at the event. As he walked through the area, he saw a “unique and unprecedented light and brightness” among the public, but the service area was often met with gloom. Among the work group and the work team, the mood varied from exhaustion and gloom to occasional joy. A good team spirit paid off in the face of a seemingly impossible challenge.

Mikko Levó at the festival campsite.

“Without the contribution of the people of Talkoo and the working group, the event would not have continued for as long as it did now. I will try to apologize to everyone as best I can and also thank you publicly.”

During the festival, the money ran out. The budget of the event was around half a million euros. Levón cannot currently estimate how much the budget will be exceeded. Before the festival, the organizers had a lot of big bills to pay, such as fees for foreign performers.

When the information the festival’s problems started to circulate in the media, many of the event’s subcontractors started asking for invoices to be paid. There was no money for that. Due to the lack of money, bus transportation could not be arranged for those in the campsite on Saturday when the event ended.

Levón says that he failed with bus transportation anyway, because he had not pre-ordered transportation for Sunday either. Levón says that he hadn’t thought about the fact that people have to get out of the Campsite as well.

Levón can’t say anything about financial matters at the moment. He strives to get everyone at least paid for their expenses. He will start sorting out the festival’s financial affairs in the coming week, when the beer sales accounts and the box office receipts from the various ticket offices arrive.

He says that he has received a lot of encouraging messages from the public, artists and the people of Talko, but of course also critical feedback. For example, a musician who performed at a festival Jukka Nousiainen criticized Levón in harsh words on the photo service Instagram.

“Already during the spring, I had to ask everything many times: when to call, how is the accommodation arranged, what day is anyone calling… Everything came at the very last minute,” Nousiainen says on the phone to HS.

Artists for example, it was hoped to go to the festival with shared rides in order to minimize travel costs. Nousiainen says that he made sure from the organizers well in advance that accommodation would be found for all members of the travel party. Even on the drive to Kuusamo, however, it seemed that there was no guarantee of accommodation.

“I sent a message that you have to take care of this matter or else we will turn back. A performer shouldn’t have to worry about such basic things.”

In the end, accommodation was arranged, but according to Nousiainen, it seemed that there were not enough places to stay for all the performers. Nousiainen’s party arrived from Tampere, but many others came from further afield or even from abroad. Nousiaia is especially sad for those who, after arriving and waiting a long time, were unable to perform. Travel costs became high for many.

After the phone interview, Nousiainen adds to HS by e-mail that he had talked with a performer who came from abroad. According to Nousiainen, the performer was not even informed about the cancellation of the gig.

Nousiainen praises the atmosphere of the festival and the food supply, but criticizes the neglect of people’s basic needs and the almost non-existent information.

“There was no drinking water for the public on the first day. There were very few baja houses, and people couldn’t wash for five days. If 15,000 people are expected to attend, then that’s just fooling around.”

Nousiainen hopes that Mikko Levón will openly inform about the situation of missing payments and everything that went wrong in the organization of the event.

“He has cooked this soup and he must take responsibility for this. It gets the feeling that we humans have only been used here for one of Levón’s megalomaniacal art projects.”

Nousiainen says that he received a lot of messages from the other performers of the festival after his critical Instagram post. Moni told him that he had thought the same thing, but had not spoken about it publicly.

“I won’t go to any of Mikko Levón’s events anymore. But I hope this doesn’t cut the wings of the do-it-yourself spirit, big visions and dreams. These kinds of festivals are really necessary alternatives to the bulk-bar-bar-bush, where the same bands always play.”

Nousiainen emphasizes that his criticism of irresponsibility is aimed at Mikko Levón and not at the group of volunteers who toiled in the event.

Yesterday Levón went to Ruka Zone, where many Saturday night artists decided to perform. According to him, the reception on the spot was warm.

Will “Epics” still get a sequel?

“Well, not necessarily.”

Refinement 6.8. 3:10 p.m.: Added mention to the headline of the news that the preliminary investigation into the festival is based on information received from the festival organizer. HS has not received confirmation of the information from the police.

The story was completed on 6.8. at 20:57: Added the comments of the musician Jukka Nousiainen, who performed at the festival.