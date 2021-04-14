Festivals A big event Rockfest was tried in vain in Tampere for two years, now it is moving to Hyvinkää – What happened?

Perttu Pesä, the event director of the City of Tampere, is content with little comment. He does not see the loss of Rockfest as a reputational damage. “Tampere summers are full of events.”

Rockfest Tampere remains in the history books as a dream that evaporated.

First, the corona pandemic prevented the organization of a major event both last year and this year. Problems were also caused by the gas station valve station in the Santalahti event park.

Its existence shifted the plans for summer 2021 from Lake Näsijärvi to Ratina.