Festivals | A 70-euro dinner is sold at the Flow festival – Who eats there?

Festivals|According to Kozeen Shiwan, the top chef behind the restaurant, the food served at the Flow festival is fine dining, but not at the same level as at The Room.

10.8. 18:28

Circus house Cirko stands quietly looking in the middle of the Flow festival area in Suvilahti, Helsinki. Outside, the party is in full swing, but in Cirko, behind the chain curtains, a dim space opens up.

There is smoke in the air.

On both sides of the room are long black tables, on which the place settings stand in neat rows. There is no sign of the disposable plates familiar from festival goers.