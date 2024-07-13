Festivals | 1,200 young people arrived at the Tango market after free tickets

Festivals|The event, left behind by Corona, looks to the future with cautious optimism.

Lost in public Tangomarkkinat, which suffered, is trying to reach a young audience in particular this year. Act as an attractor Free tickets offered to 18–24-year-olds for the event on Thursdays.

CEO of Tango Market Pasi Ojalan according to that, it was estimated that about 1,200 young people came to the place on Thursday.

Those from South Ostrobothnia Karita Mäkiranta mixed Iida Ruismäki decided to continue the Tango market for another day. Both are the first Tango markets.

Iida Ruismäki came to the Tango market especially to see Jari Sillanpää.

“I’m 25 years old, so I didn’t get free on Thursday. We talked about coming here next year as well,” commented Mäkiranta.

The 20-year-old Ruismäki mentions that he didn’t mind paying for the entrance on Friday, because the artistry attracted him to the place.

“Yes we Jari Sillanpäätä we came to see”, he commented.

40 years old the sky-high event started on Wednesday with the opening parade and culminates in a concert by the new tango royalty on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the tango market, there were 45,000 visitors last year. Ojala says that we dare to hope for a small increase this year.

“We have increased the number of daily events and free events. If the weather stays good, I think we’ll make some progress again.”

Visitor numbers are still far from the time before the corona years. Tanssiin.fi– website, in 2019 Tangomarkkinat gathered 111,000 visitors. In 2020 and 2021, the event was not organized due to the corona pandemic. The two-year break was a hard blow to the event. In 2022, the number of visitors remained at around 40,000.

The people of Espoo Tuomas Mönkäre and Nora Pohjola are overnight in Seinäjoki, because they too are waiting for the concert of Sillanpää, who was crowned tango king in 1995. The spark to enter the Tango market came from the hobby of stage dancing, which they started a couple of years ago.

“Yes, we have been dancing since the youngest,” Tuomas Mönkäre and Noora Pohjola say.

According to the people of Espoo, the charm of the Tango market lies in the fact that its music offering differs from many other festivals.

“It’s always the same Apulanta and Jenni from Vartia“, Mönkäre laughs.

However, they assess the state of dance music in Finland as weak.

At the event loyal visitor base will also remain. Those who have arrived at their first Tango markets from Nokia Vesa Pöllänen and Terhi Underclothes they say that Pöllänen’s mother Tuula Hakala has been going to the event every year since 1996. By chance, she meets her husband on Tangokatu Jarmo Hakalan with.

Jarmo and Tuula Hakala criticize the direction of the Tango market, but still plan to attend the event in the future.

“We met here in 1996, when Jarmo applied to dance,” says Tuula.

Although the couple has remained loyal to the event, they criticize the direction in which Tangomarkkinat is going.

“Before, tango buses were free and there are fewer venues than before. But we still always come at least for a day,” Hakalat says.

The events are concentrated in the evening, but people arrived well in advance.

Pöllänen and Alakangas break the pattern when they are asked who they are most looking forward to on stage.

“Kake Randelin.”