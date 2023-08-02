WBecause of the heavy rain, no more fans can go to the grounds of the heavy metal festival in Wacken. Shortly before the start, the festival announced on Instagram early Wednesday morning that the “reasonable visitor capacity” had been reached given the weather conditions. “Every further trip must be stopped and canceled with immediate effect.” This decision was made for the first time in the history of the festival. “We are very sad, but unfortunately the difficult weather conditions leave us no other choice,” it said.

“We have to close the area now, there’s no other way,” said festival co-founder Thomas Jensen in a video published on Instagram on Wednesday morning. “We’ll come up with something, you can count on it. But now the point has been reached, the site can’t accommodate any more people. We had a weather situation that we had never had before when we arrived.”

Fans reacted indignantly and criticized “underground communication”. Some had waited in front of the premises for hours. The festival is scheduled to start this Wednesday morning. On Tuesday evening, Jensen told the German Press Agency: “I hope that we have half of it inside or even more.” Safety is the top priority for the organizers. Around 85,000 metal fans were originally expected.

The conditions around the tranquil town in Schleswig-Holstein and the announcements that fans would no longer be allowed to drive cars into the softened areas had already caused displeasure among some of the visitors on Tuesday.

On the first day of the festival, part of the ashes of the deceased frontman Lemmy Kilmister from the rock band Motörhead will find a resting place in Wacken. The musician, who died in 2015, is to be “honoured with an unforgettable act”, as the organizers announced. Motörhead members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee are set to attend the celebrations.







For the first time, the festival will last four days this summer. More than 200 concerts are planned on nine stages during this time – including by Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Helloween.

For fans who already have a ticket, more information will be announced soon, it said on the festival’s website.