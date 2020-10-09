How important to you was to maintain such a meeting despite the circumstances?

Albin Lewi. The festival should have taken place in April, we postponed it for the first time, by backing ourselves to MIPCOM (the international audiovisual content market, editor’s note). But since the situation has not improved, we are holding it by reshaping it: it is both physical and digital. We had anticipated the possibility that he might not be physically standing, by creating this platform (the site canneséries.fr). The physical edition begins today (Friday October 9, Editor’s note) with a beautiful plateau, on the site and in the various places of Cannes. We will be one of the only Series Festivals to be physically held in its original version.

Is it crucial for you and for the creative world? You invite other festivals to this event.

Albin Lewi. Yes. We reached out to all the French festivals linked to the world of series, whether they were held exclusively in digital like Fontainebleau (Série Séries) in a particular way like La Rochelle (festival of Fiction TV), or whether they had been purely canceled as Series Mania in Lille. Everyone will be able to hold a session in accordance with their DNA: Série Séries is organizing a round table around various facts, notably with Jean-Xavier de Lestrade (director of the noticed Laëtitia for France 2) and Vincent Garenq (Le Mensonge), La Rochelle is will focus on young actors with the “Talents to follow” meeting, and we will present a series selected at Séries Mania, Derby girl, which should have been awarded. There are bridges between each of the festivals.

Canneséries is also a meeting place for creation, both French and international. Can you tell us a little more about the highlights?

Albin Lewi. It is true that even though we are only at the third edition, we are starting to have an international aura. Moreover, without the full support of creators, producers, distributors, we would not have been able to maintain this edition. All the series that were eligible for our competition in March return this weekend, and we have selected four more, which will be broadcast, sometimes in the presence of their creator or the actors, in the prestigious setting of the Lumière auditorium. Indeed, we can say that there is a real expectation on the side of the creators.

Any surprises to expect at the end of 2020 and early 2021?

Albin Lewi. Personally, I cannot comment on the selection. But we can see the international progression in the quality of series: Canneséries reflects this creativity by the multiplication of series from different countries, genres too, from the fantastic to the detective, from science fiction to drama. Out of competition, we open with La Flamme, we close with 10%. We will also show the new original creation of Canal Plus, Ovni (s), with Melvil Poupaud and Michel Vuillermoz, a big international production with Shadowplay… With “What’s next on Salto”, we also “push” certain series that correspond to our tastes and which will soon be in the catalog of the VOD platform of France Télévisions, TF1 and M6: “On becoming a god”, for which we had Kirsten Dunst, “Quizz”, an English series directed by Stephen Frears, the series French “C’est comme ça que je t’aime”… we are also lucky to have creators, like Éric Rochant, the creator of the “Bureau des Légendes”, the creators of “Dark”, but also the producer Gale Ann Hurd, actors like Kyle Mc Lachlan, Jared Harris, who dissect their careers, their desires… these are contents that are added to an already rich selection.

How can spectators, and viewers, access it?

Albin Lewi. You can go to the Canneséries site to attend free screenings and meetings in Cannes, at the Lumière auditorium. At the same time, the series will be available on the site. When it physically starts in Cannes, the virtual screening begins for the Internet user. People will have 24 hours to view it, provided it’s in the first 2,308 to click. We have symbolically kept this figure because it is the gauge of the Lumière auditorium.