New Generation Maruti Suzuki Silario The company will launch the new generation model of this car in the festival season. The new model of this car has been seen many times during testing. The price of this car can be between Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 5.80 lakh.

New generation hyundai i20 This car third generation model will be launched in India in November. It is one of the company’s most successful cars. Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of this car. The starting price of this car can be around 6 lakhs and the top model can be priced around Rs 10.50 lakhs.

Kia Sonnet The company has recently launched this car in India. People are also liking Kia Sonnet in India. The starting price of this car is Rs 6.71 lakh while the top model of the car can be purchased for Rs 12.89 lakh.

Mg gloster This is MG’s fourth car in India. It is the company’s full size 7 seater SUV. In India, this car competes with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavor. The starting price of this car is Rs 28.98 lakh, while the top model of this car can be purchased for Rs 35.38 lakh.

New Mahindra Thar Mahindra launched this car in India on 2 October. This is the company’s popular offer car. The initial price of this car is Rs 9.80 lakh, while the top model of this car can be purchased for Rs 13.75 lakh.

There is a lot of shopping done in India during the festival season. During this time people like to buy new bikes and cars. During this time automobile companies also offer great discounts. Here we are telling you about 5 special cars that you can buy this Diwali.