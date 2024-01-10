Within the framework of the 23rd edition of the Festival Coming out of the box presented by the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, the one-man show will be staged Always for never for ever: or a nobody's doll playing aloneunder the direction, dramaturgy and interpretation of Fernanda Mia Chavez.

It is a work that arises from the remains of the archive of a girl whose name is and looks like the performer. Using tools of fantastic and biographical autofiction, as well as digital and analog technologies, the actress constructs a stage experience that updates her life story to reconcile with her fears of growing up as a woman.

“It is a work about my inner child, my attempt to reconnect with her to hug her, comfort her, because she was always afraid of growing up. So this is a reunion with her through the memories of other people and my adult self,” says the author.

The idea for this performance arose from the videos that Fernanda Mia's parents recorded during her childhood. “They awakened this concern in me, this longing for that little girl who has already grown up. For this reason, I decided to work on it initially in my thesis research laboratory,” says the playwright.

In the story, Yuyi is a doll who seeks to attract the attention of 'her girl', the same one who has stopped playing with her a long time ago. “It is a way to revisit the experience of growing up as a woman from the archives that remain of that girl, in this case the videos and dolls. Furthermore, the archive is an evocator of memories that awakens sensitivities and resources and is a proposal that appeals to women as a group, but from my individual experience. “Through autofiction I can challenge a larger whole.”

The performances of “Always x never x ever: or a nobody's doll playing alone” will take place on Saturday, January 20 (8pm) and Sunday, January 21 (7pm) at the PUCP Cultural Center.

The functions of Always for never for ever: or a nobody's doll playing alone, will be held on Saturday, January 20 (8pm) and Sunday, January 21 (7pm) at the PUCP Cultural Center: Camino Real 1075 San Isidro. Tickets will be on sale starting this Wednesday, January 10 at www.ccpucpencasa.com and at the theater box office.

Besides, On Wednesday, January 24 at 7 pm, a performance conference will be held where the process of creating the work will be shared at the CCPUCP itself. Admission is free.