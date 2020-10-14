Flipkart is going to start selling this week in the festive season. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2020 sale will start on October 15 at 12 noon (noon) for Plus Members and October 16 for all others. Smartphones equipped with 5G technology will also be sold in this cell. Let’s know which 5G smartphones will be sold in this cell.

Vivo X50 Pro 5G

Both Vivo X50 and X50 Pro phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. However, the battery capacity of both phones is different. The Vivo X50 smartphone has a 4,200 mAh battery, while the Vivo X50 Pro has a 4,315 mAh battery. Both smartphones support 33W flash charging. If you talk about the cameras provided in these two smartphones, 32 megapixel camera has been given for selfie in the front of the phone, which is for night view, portrait, photo, video, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, AR cute shoot. Supports.

iQOO3 5G smartphone

iQOO 3 has a 6.44 inch E3 Super AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ standard certification. For performance, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and this phone will work on Android 10 based iQOO UI 1.0 operating system. For graphics, it has an adreno 650GPU. There is a quad camera setup in the rear of this phone for photography, which includes a 48 megapixel primary camera + 13 megapixel telephoto lens + 13 megapixel wide angle lens + 2 megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie lovers. It can be called a great camera smartphone in terms of video making.

iQOO 3 has been launched in three variants, its 8GB + 128GB 4G version is priced at Rs 36,990 while the 8GB + 256GB 4G version is priced at Rs 39,990 and its 12GB + 256GB 5G version is priced at Rs 44,990. This phone will be available in Quantum Silver, Volcano Orange and Tornado Black color options.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor, which is by far the most powerful processor. Apart from this, this phone offers 12GB LPDDR 4 RAM and up to 256GB Dual UFS 3.0 storage. The phone has a 4,300mAh dual cell battery which comes with the support of 65W Superdart Fast Charging. This phone has used high efficiency VC liquid cooling technology, which prevents the phone from heating up. This phone works on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.

Realme X50 Pro 5G has been launched in three variants. Talking about the price, its 6GB RAM + 128GB variant has been priced at 37,999. While the price of 8GB RAM + 128GB variants is priced at Rs 39,999. Apart from this, the price of its 12GB RAM + 256GB variant has been kept at Rs 44,999.

Motorola Razr 5G

This phone from Motorola has a 6.2-inch pOLED display, which has a resolution of 2142×876 pixels. The phone has a 2.7-inch secondary OLED display on the outside, on which you can see selfie preview, navigation directions and notifications. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. At the same time, it has a 2800mAh battery, which comes with 15W fast charging support. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary and 20-megapixel front camera. Its price has been fixed at around Rs 1,03,000.

Samsung Galaxy note 20 Ultra 5G

This phone will get a 6.9-inch WQHD display, which is equipped with a dynamic AMOLED display. Its refresh rate is 120Hz. Also, Snapdragon 865+ processor has been given in it. It has 8 GB, 12 GB RAM and 128, 256, 512 GB storage options. The US price has been kept at $ 1299 (about Rs 97,500). For photography, there will be a triple rear camera in its rear which will include 108MP + 12MP + 12MP lens. Whereas for selfie, it has a 10 megapixel camera. This phone has a 4500mAh battery equipped with fast charging, which supports fast wired and wireless charging. Also, S-Pen stylus has also been given in this phone.

₹ 104999

