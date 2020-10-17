Google recently launched its smartphone Pixel 4a in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. In this cell, Pixel 4A has received a lot of love from users. In the cell, this phone went out of stock in just 30 minutes. Given the huge demand of Pixel 4a among users, the company can once again present it in the cell.

Price and offer

Last week Google Pixel 4a was launched in India with a price of Rs 31,999. This phone was introduced in Flipkart’s Big Billion Day 2020 sale with a discount of Rs 2,000 for the festive season. In this cell, this phone was purchased for Rs 29,999. An additional instant discount of 10 percent was given on purchase through SBI card.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display that includes a transmis hole. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.

The camera

Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Google Pixel 4a 5G may compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.

