Google recently launched its smartphone Pixel 4a in Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. In this cell, Pixel 4A has received a lot of love from users. In the cell, this phone went out of stock in just 30 minutes. Given the huge demand of Pixel 4a among users, the company can once again present it in the cell.
Price and offer
Last week Google Pixel 4a was launched in India with a price of Rs 31,999. This phone was introduced in Flipkart’s Big Billion Day 2020 sale with a discount of Rs 2,000 for the festive season. In this cell, this phone was purchased for Rs 29,999. An additional instant discount of 10 percent was given on purchase through SBI card.
Google Pixel 4a specifications
The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display that includes a transmis hole. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.
Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|Touch
|Body type
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dimensions (MM)
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in)
|Weight (grams)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|Non removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Black
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38,40, 41
|Display
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~ 83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 443 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stand-by
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|no
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Front camera
|8MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The camera
Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.
OnePlus Nord will compete
Google Pixel 4a 5G may compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.
₹ 24,999
OnePlus Nord Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (grams)
|184 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4115 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual sim
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|OxygenOS 10.0
|The processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|No
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32 MP + 8 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
read this also
How to take advantage of online sale more? Remember 5 things while shopping in a cell
Plan to buy smart TV in cell? These are the best deals of Smart TV
.
Leave a Reply