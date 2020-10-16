Smartphone manufacturer Motorola has now launched the world’s first 3 in 1 smart earphone ‘Tech3 TriX’ in India in its audio accessories segment. The special thing is that they can be used with and without wire. These are available at an attractive price in Flipkart Sale. Let’s know about its price and features.

cost

Motorola’s new Tech3 TriX earphones are priced at Rs 9,999, but it has a special offer for customers. You can buy this device for the price of Rs 5,999 in Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale starting from October 16.

Features

The new Tech3 TriX earphones support Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri Voice Assistant, through which you can also get weather information from music control. This earphone will get the Ear Detect feature, that is, when these earphones are placed in the ear, it will open automatically and when you remove them from the ear, these earphones will be closed automatically. According to the company, this earphone has a rating of IPX5. Tech3 TriX earphones work with Hubble on the Verve Life mobile app. Bluetooth version 5.0 has been provided for connectivity. There will be HD sound and 18 hours of battery backup.

Meizu introduced new TWS

In the audio segment, Meizu has also launched its new True Wireless Stereo (TWS). They promise to provide quality, design and high-quality audio experience .. Bluetooth version 5.0 has been given for connectivity. Apart from this, it is equipped with Airoha AB1562M chipset, with the help of which these new buds connect fast in the smartphone. Apart from this, it offers dual mic ENC noise reduction. Meizu Earbuds are also equipped with fast-charging technology.

Flipkart Sale Price Rs 2,799

They provide up to 5 hours of music playback on full charge. While up to 20 hours of calling is available with the charging case. Meizu Earbuds Flickkart will be available from October 16 on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale at a special price of Rs 2,799. However, its price is 3499 rupees.

