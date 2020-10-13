Amazon and Flipkart are going to start selling this week before the festive season. The sale of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 will begin on October 16 for prime subscribers, and for everyone else from October 17. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2020 sale will start on October 15 at 12 noon (noon) for Plus Members and October 16 for all others. Mobile phones, TVs, laptops, speakers, and other tech products will be offered in both these cells.

Compare before buying

One common thing that most people consider during the sale of online festive season is shopping. Both Amazon and Flipkart are known to match prices for some of the most common deals during the sale. If you want to buy an iPhone during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale, then first see what it is worth on Amazon. On the sale of Great Indian Festival 2020, a great deal is being found on a big screen TV, then first see how much it is getting on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2020.

Keep an eye on deals

One thing that has changed a lot in the last few years is that both Amazon and Flipkart give information about their best offers before the sale. This year is no different, with Flipkart and Amazon announcing their big festive season sale earlier than normal and then using the available time to offer offers on some of the best deals on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs and other products. Have shown.

Navigate like a pro

After hundreds of deals go live, it is difficult for Flipkart and Amazon to navigate these cells live. Many offer ‘great’ deals and ‘lowest prices’ during these sales, but chances are you will have a hard time locating the item you really need to buy.

Come early during the sale

The best deals last from a few minutes to an hour. If you are lucky, it will be available again the next day but you do not want to take any chance. To ensure that you will have to reach for those ‘crazy’ deals soon.

Make list of products

Planning ahead for these online festive season sales is great. If both of you are looking to save money, and want to save yourself from a haggle deal, then make a list of the products you need Big Billion Days 2020 and Great Buying during the Indian Festival 2020 sale. Add these products to your shopping cart or your wish list.

