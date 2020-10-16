The festive season is about to begin across the country. But before this, the sale on Flipkart and Amazon is going to start. From today to Diwali, these two big companies of e-commerce are bringing more than one offer for customers. Amazon’s sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ is going to start from October 17. Sale will start from today for users with Amazon Prime Membership. This cell will start from October 17 till Diwali. Apart from this, Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’ will start from today and will run from October to October 21. In both these cells, customers are going to get great deals from electronic products to home appliances. Let’s know who is getting the best deal in the sale of Amazon and Flipkart.

These smartphones will be exclusive

On Amazon and Flipkart, you will be able to buy new smartphones at a lower price. Google Pixel 4a will be available for the first time in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The price of this phone can be between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. At the same time, OnePlus 8T will be made available for the first time in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

These offers will be available on TV

You can get up to 50 percent discount on TV in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Apart from this, you will also get offers on brands like Sony, Samsung, Mi, OnePlus, LG. On Flipkart, you will get a discount of up to 65 percent on TV. Nokia’s newly launched Smart TV range will be offered for sale for the first time on Flipkart.

This is an offer on AC

If you want to bring AC to your home this festive season, you will be able to buy it at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale for an initial price of 15,999. In this, models of brands like LG, Whirlpool, Daikin, Godrej will be available. At the same time, you can get up to 60 percent discount on buying AC in Flipkart’s cell.

Who is offering great offers on the refrigerator?

If you want to buy a refrigerator this season, then you can bring your home with an initial EMI of Rs 666 per month in Amazon’s cell. Among these, top brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, LG are available. At the same time, up to 55 percent discount is available on the fridge in Flipkart’s cell. There will also be a no-cost EMI and exchange offer.

The best deal on washing machine will be found here

Talk about the washing machine, you can buy a washing machine at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale at an initial EMI of Rs 742 per month. In this, products from brands such as Whirlpool, LG, IFB, Haier, Samsung will be available. At the same time, you can get up to 55 percent discount on the washing machine in Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Sale.

These offers will be available on kitchen appliances

Kitchen appliances will be given a 75 percent discount at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. At the same time, in Big Billion Days Sale of Flipkart, you can save up to 75 percent on kitchen appliances.

read this also

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India in festive season, offers for three months of Amazon Prime Membership

Bumper discounts on Flipkart and Amazon sale on these items, know what offers