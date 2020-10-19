Sale of e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amgen, Myntra has started in this season of festivals. In which you will get everything you need at a cheap price. This festive season, if you are planning to get an Apple smartwatch, then you will get this discount on Amazon. On Amazon Watch, priced at 18,999, you can buy it for just 17,000 rupees. Not only this, if you buy this watch with HDFC bank card, then you will be given 10 percent separate rebate. But keep in mind that this offer is only for limited period.

Price changes every day

This offer on Apple’s smartwatch at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is till this week and its price varies every day. This watch is only for iPhone users, if you are an Android user, then this watch is of no use to you. Although iPhone users can definitely take advantage of this great opportunity.

Characteristic of apple watch series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS has many features including retina display, swimproof, optical heart sensor, elevation, emergency SOS, store and stream music, podcast and audio books. It is equipped with S3 chip dual core processor. It is based on watchOS 6, in which features like activity trends, cycle tracking are also given.

