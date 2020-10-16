Sale has started before the festivals. Today Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has been started. This sale continues with a series of discount offers. At the same time, the sale of the recently launched Google Pixel 4a has also started. In this, discounts are being given on this phone of Google. If you also want to buy a phone equipped with this latest features, then this is your best chance. Let’s know what the price of the phone is and how many rupees discount is being given on it.
Price and offer
Last week Google Pixel 4a was launched in India with a price of Rs 31,999. At the same time, the cell of this phone has started. Flipkart’s Big Billion Day 2020 sale, which is going on for the festive season, is getting this phone with a discount of Rs 2,000. You can buy this phone in this cell for just Rs 29,999. On the other hand, if you buy it through SBI card, then you will get an additional instant discount of 10% on it.
Google Pixel 4a specifications
The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 5.8-inch full-screen display that includes a transmis hole. This smartphone has been given in polycarbonate unibody with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It has a 3140 mAh2 battery with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Similar camera specs have been provided for photos and videos as the Google Pixel 5. The phone has a 3.5 mm audio jack, stereo speakers and two microphones.
Google Pixel 4a Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch in india
|No
|Form factor
|Touch
|Body type
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|Dimensions (MM)
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in)
|Weight (grams)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|Li-Po 4100 mAh battery
|Removable battery
|Non removable
|Fast charging
|Fast charging 18W
|wireless charging
|NA
|colors
|Black
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 38,40, 41
|Display
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~ 83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5: 9 ratio (~ 443 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stand-by
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|The processor
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|no
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Front camera
|8MP
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The camera
Talking about the camera, it has a 12.2 megapixel single rear camera, in which features such as portrait mode, top shot and night mode have been given. An 8-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling.
OnePlus Nord will compete
Google Pixel 4a 5G may compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone.
₹ 24,999
OnePlus Nord Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|21st July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (grams)
|184 g
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4115 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 800/850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1800/1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46 – India
|Display
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual sim
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|OxygenOS 10.0
|The processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM
|Internal storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Card slot type
|No
|Expandable storage
|No
|The camera
|Rear camera
|48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Dual LED
|Front camera
|32 MP + 8 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|No
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Gyroscope
|Yes
