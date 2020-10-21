Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is going to end. Before this, you have a great chance to buy the essentials of your house at a cheap price. Kitchen appliances are available at very low prices on Amazon. Here you will find the Spice Jar set in your budget. These jars will protect your spices from moisture.

All these containers are made of high quality food grade plastic in Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and they are very strong. In this cell, you are also being given some offers along with it. If you give it 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank’s Credit / Debit Card, EMI.

Jars will be available for half price

There will be eight 200 ml jars in this set. These transparent jars are very strong and made of high quality food grade plastic. Spices will remain absolutely fresh in these airtight jars. Although the price of these jars is 500 rupees, but with 50 percent discount, you will get these for only 249 rupees in the cell.

This is the price for a set of 18 jars

There are 18 jars in its second set. It has jars of 1000 ml, 200 ml. These are BPA-free containers and completely safe for you. Although the price of this set is Rs 850, but with a 42 percent discount in the sale, you can order it for just Rs 489.

