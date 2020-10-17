Amazon Great Indian Festival In the sale, Samsung has announced offers on many products with its flagship and mid-range smartphones. In this sale of Amazon, you will get a great deal on many gadgets of the company. 10 percent instant cashback will also be available on the purchase of HDFC Bank’s credit or debit card in the cell.

During the Amazon Sale, a discount of two thousand rupees will be given on the Samsung Galaxy M series popular phone Galaxy M51. After this offer, you can buy 6GB + 128 GB variants of the phone for Rs 22,499. Similarly, in the Amazon cell, you will be able to buy the Galaxy M31s and M21 with a no cost EMI option with a discount of one thousand rupees.

Apart from the smartphone, the Galaxy tablets in this cell will also get a discount of one thousand rupees. Along with the discount, you will be able to buy Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi for Rs 16,999, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for Rs 13,999 and Galaxy Tab S6 for Rs 26,999. During the sale, you can get a chance to buy Galaxy Watch 4G LTE at a special price of Rs 17,990. Also, you can buy this watch at a six-month no-cost EMI.

