Flipkart is going to start selling this week in the festive season. The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will start on October 15 at 12 noon (noon) for Plus Members and October 16 for all others. There will be offers on iPhone in this cell. This festive season, if you are thinking of buying an iPhone, then you have a great chance. You can buy a new iPhone in Flipkart’s cell for just under 25 thousand rupees.

This iPhone will be available in less than 25 thousand

In Flipkart Sale, iPhone SE can be purchased at less than 25 thousand rupees. During the Big Billion Days Sale, you will get an offer of 10% Instant Discount on making purchases by paying with SBI Cards. This means that if you buy iPhone SE through SBI card, then you can make this phone for just Rs 23,500.

These offers will be available on iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro

In Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, you can get an opportunity to buy iPhone XR for Rs 37,999. The real price of this phone is Rs 52,500 but in Flipkart’s cell, this phone is getting a discount of Rs 14,500. Apart from this, you can buy iPhone 11 Pro for 79,999 in this cell. A discount of Rs 26,600 is being given on this phone. The original price of this iPhone is Rs 1,06,600.

