On August 26, Syktyvkar will host the festival of street culture and sports “StarTuy”. Its guests are waiting for performance, art market and custom. Events from creative associations of the city will be held on the territory of the Kirov Park.

As writes IA “Komiinform” with reference to the press service of the regional committee for youth policy, not only the participants will show their talents at the festival. Guests along with the artists will also be able to create their own works.

So, master classes on custom clothing, sketches and unconscious drawing are planned. The sketch site is organized by the Komi Youth Library, designer Ksenia Napalkova will help those who wish to find their own style of drawing.

In addition, it will be possible to draw on special cubes at the Komi Cinema site. A mini-cinema will also be opened there, where a digitized film magazine about the republic and works from the street film festival will be shown.

The performance will be held by local artist Pavel Chukichev. He will be engaged in author’s calligraphy in the style of Komi ornaments and modern Gothic.

The festival is held as part of the Year of Youth in Komi and the program for the integrated development of youth policy “Region for the Young”.

