Let the show begin. The 2024 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​kicks off today, Thursday 11 Julythe usual exhibition dedicated to sports cars on which several marvels on four wheels will make their appearance. Among these also some debuts, such as that of the Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​Fourth Generationwhich will travel the famous Goodwood Hill Climb twice a day until Sunday, the closing day of the event.

The Crewe Supercar – a 335 km/h monster and believed, although not officially, to be the fastest car ever to go through a tunnel – will travel throughout the Festival in its dual Coupé and Cabrio guise, while a third car will be on display to celebrate the underwater speed record. The “FOShtank” is a bespoke version of the “Toy Box” glass display units that Bentley uses at its Dream Factory campus in Crewe, England, but has been modified to include a bespoke fish tank, playfully echoing the underwater theme.

The underwater speed record

Last April 18th, after 13 months of preparation, the new Continental GT Speed ​​reached its top speed through the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway. At 14.5km in length, Ryfylke is the world’s longest and deepest undersea road tunnel, with its lowest point 292 metres below sea level. Powered by Bentley’s new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, the new Continental GT Speed ​​was able to deliver the full 782PS and 1,000Nm of torque with ease, using Coryton’s second-generation renewable SUSTAIN biofuel and a hybrid battery charged with electricity from Bentley’s solar panels.

Simulation with computational fluid dynamics

The physics of the car at “Vmax” (maximum speed) in a 10-meter wide tube was simulated using the computational fluid dynamics (CFD), revealing that aerodynamic drag would be 11% higher in the tunnel. The aerodynamic loads on the car were also affected by shock waves and the wake of the car bouncing off the tunnel walls, meaning Bentley’s body engineers also had to consider the atypical forces on the panels around the vehicle. The simulations demonstrated the importance of circulating the car in the centre of the tunnel: the close proximity to the sides would accelerate the airflow between the car and the tunnel wall, creating suction that would push the car ever closer to the wall.

X-ray tires

The Continental GT Speed ​​has been equipped with 22-inch Pirelli tires X-rayed for subsurface inconsistencies. At the wheel was former British rally champion Mark Higgins, who holds the Isle of Man TT course record for most laps. The top speed tests were carried out at 01:00 in the morning, when the closure of one of the two tunnels would have caused minimal disruption to local traffic, which was directed into the back-up tunnel to avoid delays. Despite the increased aerodynamic drag, the new Continental GT Speed ​​accelerated from standstill to 335 km/h in just 33 seconds.