The Fête de l’Humanité is the annual meeting at the Book Village for reading enthusiasts and meetings between authors, publishers and the public in a place entirely dedicated to the literary re-entry and debate of ideas. . Regulars and visitors alike find their favorite writer there and also discover new authors. In this year marked by the health crisis, the Book Village will also take place differently in order to respect barrier gestures. In a necessarily smaller space, at the Bellevilloise in Paris, which will also host the Agora and its major debates, it will keep its spirit to the letter: to offer a space for exchange open to literary creation and the confrontation of ideas. In the middle of summer, everything had to be reviewed: the surface, the layout and the program. It’s done. More than 25 publishers, journals and partners finally responded, to such an extent that the space was redefined and closed in a few days in this hectic period. At the heart of the space, the books will be presented by their publishers and by the bookstore. The authors will dedicate their works there and thanks to the Book Studio will present them to the public of the Festival present on site or on the site. fete.humanite.fr in podcasts or videos in partnership with the Gabriel-Péri Foundation.

The echo chamber of many voices

Nearly 20 white cards are already programmed. Nicolas Junker, author of the comic strip Alone in Berlin (Casterman), finalist for the Bulles d’Humanité prize, will dialogue with historian Nicolas Offenstadt. Danielle Bellini and Michel Duffour will show the book Factory of the city, factory of cultures (le Croquant) which gives a voice to mayors and actors of urban creation. Other white cards will be granted to Doctor Michel Limousin for Rebuild the public hospital (Le Temps des cerises), to the historian Michèle Riot-Sarcey for the awakening of utopia (l’Atelier), to the sociologist and economist Bernard Friot for A desire for communisme (Textual), to Alain Ruscio for When civilizers munched on the natives (the Cercle d’Art), to the professor of philosophy Stéphanie Roza for the Left against the Enlightenment (Fayard), to Jean-Marc Schiappa for the Communists under the Directory (Delga), to Laurent Frajerman for Education in the time of the coronavirus, to the poet Francis Combes, to the philosophers Jean-Paul Jouary and Bernard Vasseur, without forgetting the sociologists Monique Pinçon-Charlot and Michel Pinçon.

“One hundred years of communism in France”

Three sessions entitled “One hundred years of communism in France” will provide an overview of the many publications that come out in this centenary of the PCF. The first part will bring together Alexandre Courban and Nicolas Chevassus-au-Louis, the authors of the biography (Atelier), Catherine Servin, author of (l’Harmattan), and Frédérick Genevée for Around the congress of Tours 1914-1924 (Museum of Living History). The second exchange will see the participation of Serge Wolikow, co-author of the Red Party, a history of the PCF 1920-2020 (Armand Colin), Anne Jollet, the head of History notebooks, Julian Mischi, for the Communist Party (Out of reach), Gérard Streiff for The primer in love with communism (le Petit Pavé) and Roger Martelli for French Communism, the double enigma (the dispute). Finally, the third phase will bring into discussion Éloïse Dreure, Jean-Numa Ducange, Jean Vigreux, all historians, who worked on the presentation of Maurice Thorez (1952-1964) in the company of Pierre Thorez.

Finally, a discussion between historian Danielle Tartakowsky, writers Bernard Chambaz and Valére Staraselski, and sociologist Monique Pinçon-Charlot will look back on nine decades of the Fêtes de l’Humanité which make it the greatest political, social, cultural and artistic event. as underlined in the special edition “Jours de Fêtes” edited by Humanity.

To support the Fête de l’Humanité, subscribe your support voucher.