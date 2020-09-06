In case you are at Bellevilloise, Espace Niemeyer or Kilowatt on September 11, 12 or 13 you can be out of season. Removed from the autumn by which neoliberalism tries to lock up the world of tradition and artwork, removed from the years of budgetary austerity, accelerated commodification and social insecurity. But in addition exterior the winter which had frozen this similar world for a number of months and confined its amateurs. You may be within the spring, the place debates flourish and artists push. Tradition can be within the highlight on this particular version. The time can be for discovery, via the eclectic program of live shows, exhibitions, shows of works and projections. And to the resistance as nicely, for the reason that Competition will open with a giant debate, on Thursday September 10 from 3 pm on the Théâtre Berthelot, on the initiative of Humanity and the collective tradition of the PCF, “For brand new states generals of tradition ”, which requires the convergence of your entire cultural sector.
