The big annual meeting, the highlight of the political return to the left, will indeed take place but differently. The Fête de l’Humanité will be held, not at La Courneuve Park, but at seven to eight cultural venues in the Paris region. It is already possible to buy support vouchers for 25 euros on the newspaper’s digital platform.

Given the health crisis, and the impossibility of organizing it under normal conditions, should it be maintained? “Not keeping it was taking the risk of letting this date slip away” the second weekend of September, an unmissable event for decades, replied Patrick Le Hyaric, during the meeting of support vouchers on August 27. “We had already started to prepare for the Festival on the ground, money had been committed”, he said referring to the sum of 500,000 euros spent for the event. And this while “We are coming out of two difficult years”, he also recalled, referring to the recovery procedure that the newspaper had to face.

But the exceptional situation that the country is going through also makes this Festival essential, a place of debate, fraternity and solidarity. “We are told about a recovery plan” while it is actually a “Plan for the reconstruction of capitalism”, advances Patrick Le Hyaric, while the executive is preparing to distribute 100 billion euros to companies without demanding compensation. The director of Humanity fears that the 800,000 more unemployed announced by the end of the year are well below the reality of the social disaster that awaits us. “The government will take advantage of this crisis to go even further in destroying the Labor Code”, he asserted. The Fête de l’Humanité will therefore take place “differently” to debate and build a response, alternatives, but not only. The director of Humanity dread “Great poverty where people will not have to eat” starting this winter.

Beyond the debates on the political battle to be waged in the face of this offensive against workers and employees, the support voucher sold at 25 euros will be used for solidarity: 5 euros will be systematically donated to the Secours populaire français, to help fund of its actions, especially towards children. “We combine the need for debate and concrete solidarity”, sums up Patrick Le Hyaric. “We won’t be able to sell as many as usual, he also warned. But we set a target of at least 40,000 support vouchers sold. “

In addition, the latter will give access to the various sites of the Festival, but also to the digital platform. “Each person who has purchased a voucher will receive at home a special edition on the history of the Fête de l’Humanité, a collector’s edition”, Patrick Le Hyaric also promised. In addition, the support voucher will top up the endowment fund of Humanity, and will thus give entitlement to a tax reduction of 66% of its amount. Note also a highlight for the world of culture, hard hit by the crisis. On the morning of September 12, the director of the newspaper announced that an event would be held in a Parisian theater, for“Restarting the general states of culture”.

If it is held differently this year, the Fête de l’Humanité will fully play its role in the political re-entry of the left, concrete solidarity and the future of the newspaper. The sale of the support voucher will therefore contribute to the success of this event.