On September 21, the opening ceremony of the Seventh International Festival of Children’s and Family Films “Zero Plus” will take place at the Tyumen Palace of Culture “Oilman”, “Tyumen Region Today” reports. A cinema town has been created on the site “Architect” on Lunacharsky Street.

“Visitors to the event can take a walk along Dresser Street, where anyone can feel like a dresser or make-up artist. In addition, in the Comedy Square, you can show all your artistic abilities. Further, we advise you to visit the Vozvuchki Boulevard, because this is an ideal place for those who are thinking of choosing the path of dubbing actors, ”the organizers say.

As the portal notes “Our town”, at the theatrical interactive historical film museum “Cinema Legends”, children will be told about such legendary people of art as Charlie Chaplin, Georges Milies and the Lumiere brothers.

American actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul William Scott Anderson will be special guests at Comic Con Russia Online 2020, which will take place online on October 3 and 4. They will present the fantastic film Monster Hunter, which is based on the popular video game series of the same name. The plot is built around Lieutenant Artemis and her soldiers from Earth, who accidentally found themselves in a parallel world inhabited by various monsters.