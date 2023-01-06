euroleague working day 17 Real Madrid Maccabi

Real Madrid broke free against Maccabi with an offensive explosion in the Euroleague: 98-65, with 18 three-pointers, one off their best record in the tournament, and 29 assists. Up to seven white players added from the perimeter against a Tel Aviv team that precisely lived a disastrous night at that distance. Lorenzo Brown’s team only celebrated six hits out of 31 long shots, a bargain for Chus Mateo’s team to heal their recent injuries after the last two defeats, against Baskonia in the Euroleague to close the year and against Barcelona in the Euroleague. ACB to open it. The triumph leaves the madridistas tied with Olympiacos, Baskonia, Barcelona and Monaco at the top of the European standings with 11 wins and six losses in a very close competition.

Madrid opened gas from the start. Tavares marked territory in the first confrontations with two blocks and the intimidating effect of the giant moved the Maccabi squad away from the hoop. The Tel Aviv team, afraid of going into the cave, sought refuge in the triple again and again. And again and again he crashed into a wall from a distance. Up to 11 consecutive triples missed the visitors (four of them by Lorenzo Brown), dry for more than five minutes, blocked to find an opening. Maccabi was a drama in attack and Madrid, after little they did, widened the gap almost by inertia (8-3, 13-5, 22-7). Yabusele’s energy and mobility were enough for him, a difficult train to stop (seven points and four rebounds in the first quarter), his usual dose of muscle and some runs. The whites didn’t even miss the injured Rudy, Deck and Hezonja. His artillery is infinite. In the melee Madrid commanded, and in the distance Maccabi failed.

The second quarter began with the same letter, the triple missed by Maccabi, who did not score from the perimeter until his 14th shot, the work of Martin. On the contrary, Madrid was bleeding inside and out. Cornelie and Sergio Rodríguez continued to open the gap sharpening the wrist, just like Musa in an acrobatic position (33-13). The triple, a curse for Maccabi, was a joy for Chus Mateo’s men: nine bingos in 16 attempts. El Chacho sent Poirier flying for his mate every night and the distance stabilized at those 20 point difference. Madrid could even afford Tavares not to shoot a basket even once in the entire first half, and despite this it was decisive, the demonstration that basketball is not just shooting baskets. With three rebounds, two steals, one assist and two blocks, Tavares dictated his law without looking at his own hoop. Maccabi survived with a spark from Brown and points from Adams and Nebo, and came to half-time with some life (51-34) thanks to a 0-8 run.

Was anyone missing to join the triple? Causeur, inside. Someone else? Williams-Goss, another hit. The 20 rental points (59-39) returned with a mate from Yabusele. The French center, of course, also wanted to join the outside shoot party, omnipresent in the paint and the perimeter. Madrid added three by three. The Maccabi clung to the magic of Brown to take smaller steps. And just in case it occurred to him to review his old strategy, Baldwin’s shot didn’t even touch the rim. Who was left in Madrid to score from the triple? Abalde shouted present and the distance was widening until touching the abuse and reaching 30 points: 78-48 at the end of the third quarter. Cornelie, with 18 points, ended up thrown and chosen the best of the match.

Madrid moved the ball at full speed and kept hitting from the outside. With the match resolved, there was still the incentive to break an offensive record in the Euroleague. The triples scored almost fell. The appointment was so determined that there were hardly any faults on the floor. Time for Tavares to rest, who finished with more blocks (five) than points (four). Madrid caressed the 40-point advantage in a healing match for the whites.

98 – Real Madrid (22+29+27+20): Williams-Goss (6), Causeur (11), Abalde (8), Yabusele (16) and Tavares (4) -starting five-, Sergio Rodríguez (5), Cornelie (18), Musa (18), Hanga (5), Llull (1), Poirier (6) and Ndiaye (-).

65 – Maccabi Tel Aviv (7+27+15+16): Lorenzo Brown (9), Adams (15), Martin (7), Colson (4) and Nebo (11) -five starters-, Sorkin (6), Dibartolomeo (3), Menco (2), Hilliard (-), Baldwin IV (3), Cohen (2) and Hollins (3).

Referees: Borys Ryzhyk, Tomislav Hordov and Hugues Thepenier. No deleted.

WiZink Center: 9,123 viewers.

Valencia succumbs to Red Star (75-77)

Valencia Basket fell to Red Star (75-77) in a match in which they trailed throughout the game. After a first half where the Balkans were superior, Álex Mumbrú’s men managed to reduce the gap in the second half and missed the two shots with which they could take the lead. The Valencian team arrived with a slight disadvantage to a tight finish where Jared Harper was able to give them the victory with a three-pointer at the buzzer. But he failed. Valencia remains four points from the zone of playoffwith 7 wins and 10 losses.

