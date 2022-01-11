The Mimo Para Crianças Festival holds its first edition in Rio de Janeiro on the 15th and 16th of this month, presenting around 50 free activities in various parts of the state capital. After being present in other Brazilian cities and in Portugal, with more than 500 concerts in 15 years of activities, the Mimo Festival gets an unprecedented children’s version in Rio, sponsored by Petrobras.

The creator and director of Mimo para Crianças, Lu Araújo, highlighted that the event maintains the design of the original festival, with attractions of artistic quality offered free of charge to children. The activities take place in nine cultural spaces in the city, in the south, north, west and center of the city. The complete schedule can be seen at event page.

Control

Lu Araújo also said that the festival organization is attentive to the increase in cases of covid-19 and the Ômicron variant in the city and adopts all the guidelines of Organs responsible bodies. He added that, at the moment, everything is being monitored by the doctor and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the D’Or Institute for Research and Teaching (Idor), Fernando Bozza.

“With the scientist’s guidance, all activities started to be carried out in spaces where we have control over the public. The activities planned for Parque Madureira, for example, will be at the Fernando Torres Arena, with this objective”. The festival will be presented in public facilities in the municipality, “spaces that work guided by measures to protect life, regarding the fight against covid-19”.

The eventual continuity of rains is another concern of the event’s organization. The festival director noted that the weather forecast is always a point of attention at outdoor events. “Each case will be evaluated individually, if necessary”, in case the rains continue to occur.

varied arts

Attractions for children and their families involve music, theater, circus, arts, sustainability and literature, presented in shows, shows, workshops, games and games. The main objective of the program is to stimulate the sensorial territory and the creative capacity of children. Lu Araújo said that issues addressed by the festival for the adult audience will be present in this first children’s version. He cited, among them, “black culture, gender identity, acceptance of our bodies and sustainability, which needs to be increasingly encouraged”.

The singer Zeca Baleiro, for example, will perform with the show Zoró Zureta, at Areninha Carioca Fernando Torres, at Parque de Madureira, while the group Farra dos Brinquedos will take the show everything that is thing to Parque das Ruínas, in Santa Teresa. Ialodê Charmite will address Afro-Brazilian culture with storytelling. Wilson Jequitibá will address the issue of environmental preservation and sustainability. The Story Tellers Carpets will narrate popular and authorial tales from different origins.

Each space has different capacity. Lu Araújo stated that during the more than 15 years of the festival, Mimo’s audience has been building their families. !And this unprecedented arm was created for them to enjoy together, with a plural and quality program”.

Mimo para Crianças will also occupy the Historical Museum of the City, in Gávea; the Carioca Arena Abelardo Barbosa, in Pedra de Guaratiba; Areninha Carioca Gilberto Gil, in Realengo; the Professora Dyla Sylvia de Sá Cultural Center, in Praça Seca; the Euclides da Cunha Library, on Ilha do Governador; the Buraco do Padre, in Engenho Novo; and the Artur da Távola Carioca Music Center, in Tijuca.

Mimo para Crianças is promoted by the Ministry of Tourism, the city of Rio de Janeiro and Petrobras. It is also sponsored by the Municipal Department of Culture of Rio, through the Culture Incentive Law (ISS Law).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

