07/09/2023 – 22:01

Wisdom, narratives about Afro-ancestry and the power of black and indigenous women, exchanges of experiences, in addition to singing, dancing and percussion, on the dirt floor. These were the hallmarks of the last day of the 16th Latinidades Festival, Brasília stage, which took place this Sunday (9), at the African-based house of religion Ilê Asè Oya Bagan, located in the city of Paranoá, 25 km from the center of the federal capital. .

In a round of conversation, three speakers debated on Good Living Ubuntu, in relationships between people, guided by the values ​​of collectivity, respect, solidarity and empathy.

Nature is not a commodity

Brasília, DF 07/09/2023 Nilma Bentes participates in Gira de Conversa at the closing of the Latinidades Festival. Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom – Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/

Nilma Bentes, agronomist, black activist and proponent of the Black Women’s March, reported on the challenges of mobilizing the public to hold the first march, which, since its inception in 2015, has sought to be a protest against racism, violence, social and gender inequality in Brazil, for good living.

The black activist defends that it is not acceptable to have mercantilism on elements of nature and mentioned the earth, minerals, water and human bodies. For her, it is necessary to reduce consumerism to preserve life and the planet. “Collaboration must be above competition. And economy has to be subordinated to ecology, not the other way around. The economy has devastated a lot”.

Nilma Bentes defended a paradigm shift: instead of people seeking success, they should turn to self-care and care for others. “It is necessary to take care of the planet, of forestry. Humanity needs to be respected.” She highlights the concept of forestry as an affirmation of the possibility of citizen life within the forest.

Bentes said she was agnostic and left the questioning about the oppression of the feminine. “If half of humanity are women, and the other half are their children, why is there this masculine hegemony?”.

love ethics

Brasília, DF 09/07/2023 Carla Akotirene and Mãe Beth de Oxum in Gira de conversation at the closing of the Latinidades Festival. Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom – Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/

Social worker in the Bahian prison system and doctor in feminist studies at the Federal University of Bahia, Carla Akotirene, highlighted that it is a political decision to be in militancy for the appreciation of black people and that what governs this fight is love. “We only receive stones, insults, mockery. Which is totally opposite to Oxum’s epistemology, if one considers the loving ethics that are within the terreiro and the connection of water to our ancestry. And we trust in ogum, in justice, we respect children, the elderly. Loving ethics are in the philosophy of the terreiros”.

After studies, guidance from the family and the terreiro she attends, the militant said she understands that knowledge is not just retained by people who have had access to higher education. And that you need to look to the ancestors.

“I think that the Sankofa of the younger ones has a torticollis, because there is tremendous difficulty in looking back. People have not treated themselves as gods. They are treating themselves as ‘I-entity’, since everything they are doing is more important than what the elders did. So, technology ends up printing the idea that what the elders did is outdated, obsolete and does not deserve reverence. That to me is very dangerous.”

Sankofa is the African symbol represented by a bird with its head turned backwards, to remember past mistakes, so that they do not happen again. It is believed that this look into the past serves to acquire knowledge and wisdom.

orality

The Iyalorixá of Ilê Axé Oxum Karê, a coquista teacher and communicator from Olinda, Pernambuco, Beth de Oxum, highlighted the power of orality for the transfer of knowledge by the elderly and the appreciation of women, especially those from terreiros of religions of African origin. She asks people to walk barefoot on the earth so they can feel the sacred.

“Because of the power in the land, it cannot be sold or bought. And the land dispute is one of the most perverse things that humanity goes through. The original peoples, both the indigenous peoples and the people from the terreiros, we understand the land as something extremely collective”.

Beth de Oxum also highlights the female strength valued by African-based religions. “The power to nourish belongs to women, from the generation of life and breastfeeding. In the terreiros, the woman is the force. The terreiro is the matriarchy. The patriarchy is in the system that has appropriated everything”.

The Iyalorixá from Pernambuco repelled racism and religious discrimination. “No one can be humiliated, nor be mocked and vilified before their faith. But that’s what happens every day and every night. And nobody does anything”, laments Beth de Oxum.

impressions

The person responsible for the terreiro Ilê Asè Oya Baga, which hosted the activities on the last day of the 16th Festival Latinidades, a mother from Bahia, said that the house has its doors open and mentioned the candomblé orixás. “Ilê Asè Oya Baga is the house that welcomes, which always has its doors open. Each one who passes through that gate, Exu receives. Each one that arrives here, Iansã welcomes. And in the middle of the way, Ogun falls into the battles and frees each one of us from all evils”.

The mediator of the conversation tour, digital content producer Janaína Costa, 30, said she will return to Quilombo do Macuco, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, in Minas Gerais, impacted by what she heard from the women panelists. “I’m going home now, literally, with a lot more questions, more thirst to know more about myself, about my own story and to connect. So, everything that was said about connecting with nature, with the land, will help me to come home and look at it much more carefully and with more beauty, because it has always been there.”

The master of ceremonies of the Festival Latinidades since 2011, Maria Paula Andrade Sato, took stock of the 16th edition, which took place in Brasília since Thursday (6). “There was a lot of potency and love. It’s living proof that we women, all together, whether black women, indigenous women, Latinos, are the owners of it all, of this whole wheel, of this world. All of this only spins because it has our female strength. Therefore, we have to be in all spaces: in public policies, on television, in the judiciary, in all spaces. We have the power to heal, because what we women don’t lack is love”.

closure

Brasília, DF 09/07/2023 Show by Mestre Martinha do Coco at the Conversation Gira at the closing of the Latinidades Festival. Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom – Photo: Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/

The presentation by master Martinha do Coco with drums, singing and dancing in a circle with everyone present at the Ilê Asè Oya Bagan terreiro closed the 16th Festival Latinidades, Brasília stage. In the final moments, the general director of Latinidades, Jaqueline Fernandes, spoke with the reporter from Agência Brasil and evaluated that the festival is right to be in several representative spaces. “I think that being the biggest festival for black women in Latin America is also being able to be in spaces of micropolitics, in ilês, in axé yards like this one today. So, not always being bigger is being like we were yesterday, with thousands of people, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. I am very proud of this edition of Latinidades”.

For the first time since it was created, in 2008, Festival Latinidades will have programming in three other capitals, in addition to Brasília: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador. The festival arrives in Rio de Janeiro on July 15th. Parade, panels, conversation circles and literary release are planned. Check the official schedule at event website. Registration is free.
























