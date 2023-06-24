Let Hans de Booij live alone in his caravan without any chance to perform? That must change, thought the organization of the Haring and Beer Festival in Vlaardingen. To encourage him, he invited the De Annabel singer to come and sing his hits on Saturday evening. ,,Including extra invoice”.

Last week, Ben Trooster, organizer of the festival, was informed of Hans de Booij’s dire situation. On Wednesday, De Booij told De Telegraaf that he is forced to live in a caravan. Due to the corona crisis and after an infection with the virus, the singer was unable to work for a long time and therefore could no longer pay the rent for his apartment. De Booij shared his fear of ending up in a night shelter for the homeless. “I am at my wits end,” he said.

,,When I read that I thought: this is so sad for him, we have to do something about it", says Trooster. He decided to do everything he could to get Hans de Booij on stage at the Haring and Beer Festival. Fortunately, contact with the singer was within no time organized. The Nederpop Allstars and Loïs Lane were already on the line-up of the festival and have been on stage with De Booij more often. ,,I asked if the drummer of the Allstars couldn't call Hans to ask if he couldn't sing some songs. Including an extra invoice of course."

And so it happened. ,,De Booij liked the performance and is grateful that he gets this chance from us”, says Trooster. There was only one problem: the singer has no driver’s license and could not just travel to Vlaardingen. Comforter didn’t turn his hand for that. ,,We have arranged transport for Hans and everything is paid for him, as long as he can stand on the podium.”

Saturday night he plays his four greatest hits, inclusive Annabel Naturally. The performance was a big surprise for visitors, because the organization decided to keep De Booij’s arrival a secret. “That way he can do his performance in peace, without making a big deal out of it. Maybe I’ll send him to the hairdresser, who’s just around the corner. Then he also looks nice and slick and he can go ahead without any worries in the coming weeks.”

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.





Watch all our Show & Entertainment videos here: