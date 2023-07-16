from the newsroomi

7/15/2023

The 2nd edition of Festival Interlagos Cars takes place between the 20th and 23rd of July, consolidating the biggest experience event in Latin America. In total there are more than 25 companies in the automotive sector, including car manufacturers and suppliers of products and services in this chain, gathered in the temple of motoring, the Interlagos Race Trackin São Paulo (SP).

Over the four days of the event, more than 10,000 Test Drives are planned, in a diverse universe of experiences in dedicated areas, such as the racetrack circuit, off-road track, as well as experiences with UTVs – Utility Task Vehicle. The Interlagos Festival will also be the stage for launches by brands such as Audi, Toyota Chevrolet and GWM, from CAMBEA – Campeonato Brasileiro de Envelopamento and will feature the e-Sport Auto Compara Arena with cockpit simulators and official F1 Pirelli simulators.

On Saturday, the 22nd, the Interlagos Carros Festival also brings an unmissable musical program, with big names in Brazilian music, such as Diogo Nogueira, and the best of the Brazilian electronic scene with the duo Jetlag for the audience present. In parallel, still on this date, the event promotes more than four hours of open barbecue, with premium cuts of meat – with the acquisition of the Churras-Pass.























