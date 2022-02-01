Miami.- A cultural festival in miami will celebrate the so-called “Harlem Renaissance” from February 1 to 5, a period that began in the early 1920s in which the african american culture flourished in that New York neighborhood with the jazz as a great exponent.

The first edition of the multidisciplinary festival “I Dream a World. Harlem Renaissance & Beyond” will be held at the New World Center in Miami Beach, a cultural which is home to the New World Symphony orchestra, as part of the Black Heritage Month in the USA.

The music, and specifically the jazz, is the main component of the program of this festival organized by Florida International University (FIU) and the New World Symphony orchestra, but poetry recitals, dance performances, art exhibitions, film screenings and talks are also planned.

Read more: “I fell in love with folklore”: Felizardo, dancer from the Évora region, Sinaloa

The festival will explore the history and influence of the Harlem Renaissance on African-American culture.

According to the information provided by the organizers, the Harlem neighborhood was the epicenter of a “golden era” in the arts and culture of Afro-descendants in the USA in the 20th century.

The flourishing of Harlem as a cultural center had to do with what was called the Great Migration, as the exodus of more than six million black Americans from the rural areas of the southern states to the large urban areas of the country is known. , fleeing racial segregation.

Many of them settled in New York and especially in Harlem, where according to the National Museum of History and African American culture almost 175,000 came to reside at the same time, from unskilled workers to members of an educated middle class and also artists who developed their creativity in a conducive environment.

Read more: Los Mochis Ópera Estudio program presented