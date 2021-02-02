Despite the pandemic, nothing new under the sun. Writing a report on the Clermont festival remains a delicate exercise, made up of renouncements and even omissions, by confining oneself to national competition. We could have expected a flood of works questioning this atypical year 2020. And if the candidates were legion, the selectors retained only two.

Confined experiments

Firstly there is Confined outside, the first film by Julien Goudichaud, also an urban artist under the name Farewell. In an approach reminiscent of the masterful At the edge of the world, by Claus Drexel, it offers a moving, funny, tragic and surreal nocturnal stroll, to meet the homeless in Paris under a bell last spring. The Nightwalk, by Adriano Valerio, brilliantly explores another side of confinement, oscillating between fiction and documentary. Jarvis, a British student, recounts in voiceover his arrival in Shanghai. The initial excitement is quickly swept away by the generalized seclusion imposed on the inhabitants. In addition to compartmentalization, there is incessant surveillance in a country whose language he does not understand.

Female quests

Palma, written, directed and performed by Alexe Poukine, a very credible candidate for the interpretation prize, takes Jeanne and her 6-year-old daughter for a weekend in Mallorca. But the getaway for two turns sour in this magnificent variation around solitude in the paradise of formatted tourism.

In Eva would like, Lisa Diaz draws another very beautiful female character. Eva flirts with her forties and wants a child. Unfortunately, according to a gynecologist, her ovarian reserve is dwindling at great speed. She is multiplying her clumsiness in her disorderly quest for a possible parent.

Boys and balloons

Men also have the beautiful role, such Bad Boys, Élie Girard, who, in a few chapters, instructs the switch from a friendly trio endearing to a duo, when the prospect of a future paternity forces one of them to desert their weekly reunion. Relatively unrecognized despite its participation in Timbuktu, Abel Jafri lights up Red Star, by Yohan Manca. A volunteer sports educator, Adel is deeply involved in the football club of his city in the Paris suburbs. Nevertheless, this emblematic figure did not have a penny and ended up losing his footing when he learned of his RSA’s suspension. Very well written and staged, Red Star sounds like a tribute to the little hands of the associative world.

You will be an ultra is another lucid dive into the world of the round ball. The filmmaker tells the story of his father, a fervent supporter of Olympique Lyonnais, eager to pass on the flame to him. In ten minutes, this documentary by Maxence Voiseux achieves the feat of evoking the class struggle, identity withdrawal, gentrification and the dilution of a popular sport in the business world.

Teen dreams

Adolescence is not left out, with the subtle dialogue concocted by Emma Séméria in the Chamade, where Camélia suggests to her friend Salah to practice kissing with the tongue.

Adil, the hero of the moving film departure, of Saïd Hamich Benlarbi, is only 11 years old. But at this age when all dreams are still possible, like that of imitating athletics star Hicham El Guerrouj. He learns that he must leave Morocco and his mother to live in France with his father and his older brother. While examining the inequality of man-woman relations, the filmmaker questions the perception of France by his former colony.

History and memory

Two documentaries also take a surprising look at post- and neocolonialism. Both go through the prism of the family story. In Go see, Dinah Ekchajzer reconstructs snippets of the existence of Madeleine, her cooperating grandmother in Niger and then in Ivory Coast after African independence. Listen to the beat of our images, Audrey and Maxime Jean-Baptiste, auscultates the deadly consequences of the construction of the Kourou space base.

Finally, the documentary Our doctrine, in spite of some clumsiness, appears as a fascinating reverse shot with the hair-raising A country that keeps itself wise. To the Basques of CRS aspirants, Damien Salama deciphers the French doctrine of the maintenance of order, from which emerges the astonishing observation of an assumed strategy of confrontation.