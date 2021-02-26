Guests of the Olkhon Ice Fest Ice Sculpture Festival on Lake Baikal complain about non-working toilets and unsanitary conditions around them. National park employees organized a service check.

During the inspection of the nature protection institution “Zapovednoye Pribaikalye” it turned out that the toilet cubicles, which were given to the organizer of the festival, did not really work. The doors were locked at the time of the inspection, and the surrounding area was in an unsanitary condition.

At the same time, the site, on which the ice sculptures were installed, functioned properly, and was visited by tourists.

With regard to the organizer of the event, a protocol was drawn up on the violation of the special regime of protection of a specially protected natural area. The inspection materials were sent to the regional department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources.

As writes IA IrkutskMedia, the organizer has by now managed to eliminate all violations. The area where the toilet cabins are located was put in order.

An ice sculpture competition was held on Lake Baikal as part of the Olkhon Ice Fest. Masters from Yekaterinburg became its winners. They depicted the past, present and future in the form of an hourglass.