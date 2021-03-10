Glastonbury in England has started and has already canceled its festival for 2021. Now the Hamburg concert and festival organizer FKP Scorpio has pulled the rip cord due to the pandemic.

Scheeßel / Hamburg – For the first time, the company has only canceled its summer festivals for June and July, knows Kreiszeitung.de*. As in the previous year, fans have to do without well-known open airs such as Southside, Deichbrand and the Hurricane on the Scheeßeler Eichenring. We talked to Scorpio’s managing director Folkert Koopmans (57) about the end, economic factors and the hope for better times for the cultural scene.

Such scenes at the Hurricane Festival will also have to be avoided this year. © Ulla Heyne

Mr. Koopmans, how often do you feel like laughing?

I still have many things to be happy about. But of course: The situation is more serious than ever, the standstill of our business for over a year is the greatest challenge in our company’s history.

How is FKP Scorpio doing now economically?

The company is still doing well financially, as we have managed well in recent years and built up reserves. We feed on them now. It will only be very bitter if it does not continue in 2022. Most of our team is on short-time work, although you have to keep in mind that we still have a lot of work with the sometimes multiple relocation of tours and festivals, and some of the wage costs are still incurred.

At least last year, your festivals were still insured. That must have changed.

It did. This year it is of course no longer possible to take out insurance against pandemics.

The state aid was certainly not sufficient.

No, not at all. Apart from the short-time work allowance, so far only about 70,000 euros have been received from the Neustart-Kultur-Fonds, of which we cannot even pay the monthly rent for our office. Nevertheless, we are grateful that the short-time work allowance enabled us not to have to fire anyone from the team. That was an important goal for us from the start and by no means a matter of course when you consider that our turnover has decreased by 92.5 percent. For all other government aid, our company keeps falling through the cracks.

How high are the losses incurred to date?

As I said, last year we were insured, so we got through the year quite well under the circumstances. The loss in 2021 is likely to amount to several million euros.

What specific demands do you have on politicians?

We and the entire industry need a reliable opening strategy and clear perspectives on when which events will be possible under which conditions – and that is uniform for the entire Federal Republic of Germany. We ourselves work on viable protection concepts for concerts as well as festivals in various committees and hope that politicians will ultimately listen to our expertise. In addition, faster progress in vaccination is of course also vital for us. The vaccination coverage is clearly the decisive criterion of the pandemic policy. Due to their influence on the incidences, easing will be gradually possible here as in other countries. I’m sure.

Like all of your summer festivals that should have taken place in June and July, the Hurricane in Scheeßel has also been canceled this year. The reasons are obvious.

Contrary to justified hopes, the course of the pandemic is not yet as much under control as progress in vaccine discovery and production had actually suggested. Like many people in Germany, we are disappointed that the vaccinations and opening steps in this country are only progressing slowly in contrast to other countries such as Great Britain. There have been failures here that are detrimental not only to us as organizers, but also to the economy as a whole. Thousands of people work at a festival like the Hurricane alone, including stagehands, restaurateurs, farmers and many other professionals. Damage is not only caused to us, but to the entire value chain and the region – and that is why I am particularly sorry.

Couldn’t a “light” festival be realized – with fewer and more tested audiences?

That wouldn’t be economical for anyone. Large open airs with a certain claim are not scalable at will. They only support themselves if the relationship between acts and audience size is right.

Has the time of the announcement been chosen correctly? Or should it have been communicated earlier, given the foreseeable pandemic situation?

This year and last year we were among the first to transparently communicate the situation. We have maintained that until today and have received a lot of support for it. To answer the question: No, an earlier final cancellation would not have been the right way to go. On the one hand, because we owe it to our guests to do everything we can to provide a service they have earned. On the other hand, because we have worked with many other names in the festival industry on a good concept that makes festivals safe even under pandemic conditions. The work done there will still be useful to us in the future.

In what way?

Unfortunately, I cannot give any details about this yet, as this is an industry-wide project that we will publish in coordination with several partners.

What happens to the tickets that have already been purchased?

The tickets remain valid, our guests do not have to do anything else. Should someone not be able to arrange the visit in the coming year, there is of course a hardship rule.

Many bands that should have played at the Hurricane in 2020 had already been announced for this year. Does that mean that they will come into play in 2022?

We are maintaining our solidarity and will again give the bands the opportunity to confirm for 2022.

And if there are no concerts, festivals and the like again in the coming year due to the pandemic – what then?

Given the vaccine that has been developed, this scenario is very unrealistic, but it would mean the certain demise of other parts of the event industry.

But you don’t give up hope …

Of course not. We have a perspective and good solutions for effective protection concepts ready. You don’t just get rid of culture – it is a basic human need and will return as soon as possible. After this unprecedented drought, people in Germany and all over the world are more thirsty for live experiences than ever before. Just like us.

About the person: This is Folkert Koopmans

Folkert Koopmans, managing director of FKP Scorpio, calls for a reliable opening strategy for cultural events such as festivals and concerts. © FKP Scorpio / Carsten Christians

He used to organize performances by bands in the youth center as a fan, his first concert when he was just 17 years old. Today Folkert Koopmans is an entrepreneur and organizes huge festivals and tours (including for the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters) – at least under normal circumstances. The father of three grown children lives in Nindorf, a small town on the edge of the Lüneburg Heath, where he has also been breeding Welsh Black cattle for a few years.

Hurricane and Southside Festival

FKP Scorpio organizes the Hurricane (Scheeßel / Lower Saxony) and the Southside (Neuhausen ob Eck / Baden-Württemberg). This year the twin festival was supposed to take place from June 18th to 20th, but nothing will come of it. Planned were performances by Seeed, Martin Garrix, The Killers, Deichkind, Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon and Rise Against. Almost 70,000 visitors celebrated at the Eichenring in Scheeßel last year.

Deichbrand Festival

The Deichbrand Festival in Cuxhaven was planned from July 15 to 18, but the festival on the North Sea also has to be canceled due to corona. Performances by Nightwish, Beatsteaks, Steve Aoki, Sido and Maximo Park were planned. In the past few years, almost 60,000 fans celebrated on the North Sea coast.

