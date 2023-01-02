Juliano Maderada and Thiago Doidão sang the song “It’s time for Jair to leave” at the Festival of the Future held this Sunday (1.Jan.2023). Event brings together at least 40 artists to shows in Brasilia.

Watch (6min10s):

The song was the 2nd most listened to on Spotify on October 27th, just before the 2nd round. O hit was among the 50 most played songs in Brazil.

At the YouTube, the music video has more than 3.9 million views. Released on September 18, the song was played at events during the Presidential campaign of the Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Tiago Doidão interprets other political songs, such as “Now I want Lula there”, “Jump Jump to Lula’s Side” and “The People Ask for Lula”all in support of the PT.

Read the lyrics of the song:

“It’s time for Jair

It’s time for Jair

Which is? Already go away

pack your bags

Get up and go (bye)

It’s time for Jair

It’s time for Jair

Go! Already go away

pack your bags

Get on your feet and walk away

Go away, go away

Get on your feet and walk away

Go away, go away (bye)

Get on your feet and walk away

I told you so, you didn’t listen to me

Now you know, who is this Jair

He made you suffer, he made you cry

Pack his bags, kick him out”

Watch (3min36s):