Tata Tiago – ₹ 30,000 The company is offering a total discount of 30 thousand rupees on this car. The car is getting a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5000.

Tata Nexon – ₹ 25,000 The company is offering a total discount of 25 thousand rupees on this car. The car is getting a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5000.

Tata Harrier – ₹ 65,000 It is currently the company’s flagship model. The company is offering a total discount of 65 thousand rupees on this car. The car is getting a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.

Tata Tigor – ₹ 40,000 The company is offering a total discount of 40 thousand rupees on this car. The car is getting a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

The festival season is not far away. To increase sales, all automobile companies are offering discounts and deals on their products. Tata Motors has also joined the race. Now the company is offering discounts on many of its models this month.