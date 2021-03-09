Clearly, the pandemic does not spare the Cinéma du Réel, the flagship documentary festival of the beginning of spring. Last year, the cessation of projections after the announcement of containment had mown it in midair. The closure of cultivation places once again disrupts its smooth running. However, the 43 e edition will take place in virtual.

“A lesser evil”

To discover films, channels, a sort of pay-TV channel, allowing access to a film or a program have been set up. “I don’t see much benefit in being online”, nevertheless regrets Catherine Bizern, artistic director and general delegate of the event. “Without the collection of bodies, everything is missing. We have tried to make a proposal that allows the 43 e edition of the festival to exist so that the films are seen. We didn’t have much of a choice, she continues. This device is just a lesser evil. “

She therefore concocted a program accordingly. “We quickly knew that we had to choose an option that could be deployed online or in theaters. I picked up the programming around a few fundamentals such as the competition, which includes 40 films – 20 French and 20 foreign – in national or international premieres. “

A garage and wild horses

In this selection, film buffs identify a few filmmakers. Denis Gheerbrant follows in the footsteps of the painter Ruslan Tsrimov in a republic of the Caucasus with landscapes populated by hordes of wild horses in Before the sky appears. Claire Simon is interested in other frames. Or rather to those who repair them and allow them to keep moving forward. Garage, engines and men moved to the Provencal village where the filmmaker grew up. In Kindertotenlieder, Virgil Vernier compiles and recycles the archives of the television news devoted to the riots of 2005.

In the discovery department, the first feature film by Laetitia Farkas, Desire for an island, introduces us to a Russian community on the Basque coast through a story set against a backdrop of surfing in the form of a family chronicle and a political thriller in which the shadow of Putin’s secret services hovers.

Pierre Creton is a motionless surveyor. His films are meetings. He remains in a fixed point. Catherine bizern Artistic director and general delegate of the festival

One of the strong axes of the program revolves around the integral dedicated to Pierre Creton. This filmmaker in his own right, and in his own right, is also a farmer. “His aptitude for living in the cinema and working as a peasant is a very considered and almost militant choice. He is a motionless surveyor. His films are meetings. He remains in a fixed point ”, enlightens Catherine Bizern.

A flowery program

Another program completes this retrospective. “Cinéaste en son jardin” offers often experimental works where the intimate becomes a place of creative exploration. Such the disconcerting Notes, by Robert Huot, a silent self-portrait in which sexuality is explicitly filmed as a daily act, almost mechanical and devoid of affect. This artistic proposition is not the only one to opt for singularity. “We wanted to extend Pierre’s work with people who chose the garden and the earth as their creative workshop. We found rather experimental filmmakers like Rose Lowder, who has worked in the garden, flowers and nature for a very long time. This makes for a very flowery program, a real breath of fresh air at a time when confinement weighs more and more on us. “

On board the RER B with Alice Diop

Crowned with a prize at the last Berlin film festival, We, by Alice Diop, is presented in a special screening. The Caesarized director ofTowards tenderness invites us to a trip along the RER B, a suburban train line connecting the two major Parisian airports.“The film takes its source in the book by François Maspero Roissy-Express Passengers.She explodes this idea of ​​the suburbs and ghettos by trying to account for the multiplicity and complexity of a reality that we tend to want to smooth out but also the discontinuity and friction between the universes ”, testifies Catherine Bizern.

And, indeed, Alice Diop weaves a fragmentary story. In voice-over, she questions her own story, starting from her point of view as a child who has become a filmmaker who hardly has any more images of her parents who have now disappeared. She follows the tracks of her past, accompanies her sister in these professional visits as if she needed to sharpen her gaze on her own entourage to better understand others.

► Films visible on canalreel.com