





One show free at Cinelândia, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, celebrates this Saturday (30) the Week of Black Latin American and Caribbean Women. For the presentation, a stage was set up in front of the Municipal Theater and was named Elza Soares, in honor of the black singer who died this year and was one of the greatest divas of Brazilian music.

Stage set for the show named after singer Elza Soares, who died this year – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Performances start at 4:00 pm and go until 9:30 pm. Shows are planned for artists Liniker, Juliana Linhares, Annalú and Larissa Luz, who played Elza Soares in the musical Elza.

In addition to music, the event will also have a special edition of Feira Crespa, which features Afro-entrepreneurs from sectors such as fashion, culture, art and creative economy, seeking to increase the participants’ repertoire on Afro-Brazilian culture and its history.

The initiative is sponsored by the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy, through the State Culture Incentive Law, and is part of the TIM Music Mulheres Positivas festival, which aims to give visibility to gender equality, combating violence and harassment.



