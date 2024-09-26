The third edition of the Concours d’Elegance Festival Caran event recognized internationally by the FIVA (Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens), which will be held next September 29, 2024 in Revigliasco Torinese.

Revigliasco welcomes dream cars

The event, born in 2022 from an idea by Federico Ferrero and the Autoappassionati.it team, is held every year in the splendid Revigliasco Torinese, on the Moncalieri hill that embraces the Piedmontese capital, with a a unique format in the panorama of Concours d’Elegance. In fact, the entire town is prepared for the party, with the participating cars displayed along the entire pedestrianized town, so that, walking from Piazza Sagna to Piazza Beria, you can admire all the magnificent pieces that have written pages of automobile history.

The Festival Car program

The program includes the gathering of over 100 cars present to then give space to the Tour d’Elegance, the scenic parade that will see the cars parade from Moncalieri to Revigliasco Torinese, to then position themselves inside the town and be subjected to the scrutiny of the jury of the Concorso d’Eleganza. From mid-morning onwards, in fact, Revigliasco Torinese will become a great gathering of vintage cars and morewhere the public will be able to admire all the models present up close, taking advantage of street food, music and entertainment, to spend a day dedicated to four wheels. The cars will be evaluated according to the canonical requirements of the major competitions present in the world and the prizes will be awarded for the different categories. The “queen” of the Concorso d’Eleganza will be awarded the “Best of Show”, with an exclusive prize that this year will be designed and created by Giugiaro Architecture. The uniquely designed trophy created using the 3D printing technique, is dressed for the occasion in Alcantaraa Made in Italy material capable of combining contemporary functionality with the timeless charm of beauty.

The participants, the cars present

As in previous years there will be, among others, the categories Rock, Pop, Open Top, Senior and Top Class. This year, a special category will be dedicated to the Maserati Tributegiving space to all those who will participate with the cars of the Modena-based company, to further celebrate the 110th anniversary of the foundation of the brand. Finally, there will be many one-offs and special cars out of competition present at the third edition. The public who will come to Revigliasco Torinese will be able to admire the concept Italdesign’s Ace of Spades in Motionthe ErreErre Off-Seriesthe 044 S of the Scuderia Grassithe Lancia Appia Zagato GTE from the National Automobile Museum, there Abarth 2400 Coupé Germanthe hypercar Pininfarina Battista and over 90 vintage cars. Great confirmations and several new features also among the event’s partners, where BoschAlcantara and Michelinwith their dedicated awards, are now consolidated collaborators of the review. This year Michelin, which next November will unveil the 70th Italian edition of the famous Michelin Guide, to celebrate the important anniversary will dedicate a special award to the best model with 70 years of seniority, while Bosch will award its prize to the car that has distinguished itself for a technological innovation in the automotive sector.