Mauro Balhessai

Mauro Balhessa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/

06/28/2023 – 3:56 pm

Share



Capital Moto Week, considered the biggest motorcycle and rock festival in Latin America, celebrates its 20th anniversary and will have a historic edition for 2023. .

“This public that comes from outside, beyond the walls of Granja do Torto, where the festival takes place, moves, over these ten days, something around R$ 60 million. We are talking about national and international tourists, who go to restaurants and hotels”, says Pedro Affonso Franco, organizer of Capital Moto Week, exclusively for This Is Money.

According to Franco, the hotel network in the city, during the festival, has an average of 98% occupancy. The expectation for this year is to receive more than 800 thousand people, 350 thousand motorcycles and more than 1.8 thousand motorcycle clubs from all over the world.

“When we talk about the public profile today, we have 72% over 30 years old, mostly from the A and B classes. It is the audience for concerts, festivals, family and motorcycles, whether here or abroad”.

+ Honda Motos promises 10 launches and studies rental market in Brazil

+ BMW: motorcycle division grows 22% in Brazil and expects record sales for the year

Investment

For the execution of the event as a whole, R$ 17.1 million will be invested, a record in relation to previous years. “The project itself generates 88% of its resources for setting up and running the festival, that is, private sponsorship, box office and exhibitor. Only 12% comes from public funds, be it an incentive law, or something along those lines”.

However, Capital Moto Week returns about 20 times the amount invested by the public coffers, many times before receiving it because this public is already in the city, explains Franco.

Brands

Regarding sponsors, Capital Moto Week promises to act as a platform that aims to connect brands and people through experience. About 30 brands will participate, with sponsors such as Spaten, Pepsi Black, Claro, Financiadora BRB and Honda, to name a few.

The festival organizer says that the idea is for brands to deliver an experience beyond the days of the event. “It’s not just about what you sell over those ten days, it’s how you’re going to position yourself, create experiences and memories with the public, associating your brand so that you can sell 365 days a year”.

Information

In 2023, the festival will have four spaces that will receive more than 100 bands. Among the national attractions confirmed are: Marcão Britto & Thiago Castanho with Charlie Brown Jr. 30 years!, Nando Reis, Angra, Jota Quest, Pitty, Marcelo Falcão and Pato Fu.

The Festival will take place at the Granja do Torto Exhibition Park, in an area of ​​more than 290,000 m² – the equivalent of 25 Maracanãs. The complex, which combines immersive experiences from international festivals, will have an amusement park with a Ferris wheel, bungee-jump and a zip line that crosses the entire concert arena from above. The structure includes two food courts, 34 food operations with prominent restaurants in Brasilia, in addition to thematic spaces, such as Moto Kids and Moto Pets.

Service:

capital motorbike week | 20th Anniversary Edition

Dates: 07/20 to 07/29/2023

Location: Granja do Torto Exhibition Park | Brasilia DF)

Tickets: Access the website























