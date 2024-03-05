On March 5, the second show as part of the Alina 2024 festival took place at the Belarusian Minsk Arena. On March 2, it was hosted by the Academy of Rhythmic Gymnastics “Heavenly Grace” of Alina Kabaeva on the federal territory “Sirius”.

“It is a great honor for me to open a sports festival here, in Minsk, in Belarus, because I respect and really love the Belarusian school. This is one of the best schools in the world of rhythmic gymnastics. For the first time in history, the festival traveled outside the Russian Federation, and it was wonderful. I want to thank the Belarusian partners, everything was at the highest level. Thanks to all the organizers who helped us hold such a holiday. If it weren’t for this team of directors, choreographers, and coaches, nothing would have worked out. And, of course, many thanks to the children. The children made a holiday for the children!” – said Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva.

The festival program in Belarus was different from what the audience saw at the academy earlier. The uniqueness of the festival in Minsk was ensured by the performances “Kutochak Belarusi” with the participation of Alena Lanskaya and the State Academic Dance Ensemble of Belarus, “Meeting of the Kuban Cossacks”, “Love, Brothers, Love” performed by the Kuban Cossack Choir, as well as “Lezginka” of the State Academic Dance Ensemble “ Vainakh.” In addition, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Alina Gornosko performed a solo performance.

Among those productions that the organizers decided to repeat were the numbers “90th Anniversary of Rhythmic Gymnastics”, “Malevich”, “China”, “Two Sisters” with the participation of Natalia Podolskaya and Ruslan Alekhno and a general performance of participants in the international tournament “Heavenly Grace” with vocals Ragda Khanieva.

About 300 people from 12 countries took part in the festival in Minsk: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Cuba. The performances were staged by both Russian choreographers Irina Zenovka, Eldar Sayfutdinov, Elena Afanasyeva, and Belarusian specialists Yulia Markovskaya and Irina Leparskaya, head coach of the national team.

Both young gymnasts and stars of world rhythmic gymnastics took part in the show. In addition to Alina Gornosko, Arina and Dina Averina, Daria Trubnikova, Ekaterina Selezneva, Anastasia Salos appeared on the carpet.

All expenses for the festival were covered by the Alina Kabaeva Charitable Foundation, which paid for tickets, accommodation, food, and costumes for the participants.

Among the guests of the charity festival of sports and art in Minsk were more than five thousand pupils of sports schools in rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating and other sports, as well as 700 children from Minsk orphanages. Invitations were distributed free of charge.

The festival in Minsk ended with a traditional parade, which united different cultures and at the same time showed the uniqueness of each.