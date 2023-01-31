Matteo Messina Denaro, private parties with notaries, doctors and politicians

After the arrest of Matthew Messina Money have multiplied testimonials of those who knew him and now he is afraid and speaks. After the loverthe neighbourthe figurehead, now a key witness appears, a person who with the boss of the mafia participated in the feasts and frequented living rooms important of bourgeoisie. New revelations about Matteo Messina Denaro will be aired this evening at “Hyenas“, in prime time on Italia 1. “I’m going to report to the Ros of the carabinieri a story that when they told me, honestly, I could not believe“, says Ishmael Varderaex Iena, today vice president of anti-mafia commission of the Sicily Region. The witness in question would have seen these parties in the Palermo area also a man belonging to law enforcementit’s a doctor it’s a famous Italian politician in the company of the boss. “We are talking about a Matteo Messina Denaro who frequented important salons of the bourgeoisie and who participated as if nothing had happened at parties”, La Vardera told the correspondent.

“I reported the testimony they gave me at the Ros”, the department that recently arrested the superboss. “The witness is a respectable person, who lead a normal lifewho was afraid to speak – continues La Vardera – because the what’s this who could tell they were very delicate and they were just talking about that shaded area that could have protect the boss fugitive”. “But what does it mean that you have seen men who would represent the law together with the boss Messina Denaro?”, Filippo Roma asked La Vardera. “This person tells me that participated several times at private parties; therefore, one could not enter easily. The where I can’t tell you because, inevitably it can be traced back to this person. I found objective findings through cadastral surveys“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

