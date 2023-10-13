Festini Genoa, everything starts from a tip-off. The rules: sexy clothes, penance games and…

The Genoa party scandal it’s getting larger. Now there are dozens of girls who come out and admit everything about those exclusive parties in the villa. The name of the vice-president of the Region Alessandro is also included in the investigation that is shaking the political world Flat (Lega), not under investigation, but reported as one of the beneficiaries of the sexual performance. The novelty concerns precisely the tip-off reached the Police, it would have arrived – we read in il Secolo XIX – during a game of golf: “Look at that There are several escorts in your building“. The investigations would have started from here after the complaint from the Marquis Serra which would have even led the investigators to open three different lines. Then there is the mystery of the Piana’s photo shown at Jessicathe woman who helped recruit young people for these exclusive parties. She would have admitted that the person portrayed in that image “it should be him“, referring to the Northern League member.

Read also: Festini Genoa, escort: “Sex, striptease and coke. Then the game with penances”

Read also: Erotic parties in Genoa, one of the girls reveals: “Trays full of cocaine”

Details about these emerge partiesthe girls wore tight latex clothes and they were sent to do “erotic games of penance“. One of the young people says it openly: “I accepted, I had to support three children“. A key figure in the investigation is the youngest of the girls and the most uninhibited, it would have been she who had the relationship with the Northern League vice president Flat. There is still a not-so-edifying review of her on the internet (rated 9+) about her, at the time when she was thirteen and did “pom… and so on… around the Genoese”. The parties in this Genoese villa were organised, eight escorts could participate at a time: “We used cocaine“, admit several young people. These drug and sex-based parties lasted for entire weeks, which is why the investigators opened a line of investigation also relating to drug dealing. “White powder for everyone, I must have been in that villa for six days“, admitted one of the girls.

Subscribe to the newsletter

