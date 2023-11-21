Festini Genoa, “sexual penances, escorts and coca”. I don’t remember the managers

Festini Genoa, the escorts out in the open: “Here’s what happened in that villa”

The story of Genoa parties is not closed, the prosecutors in addition to to investigate on the question of drug and of escorts, they try to understand us more. The suspicion of the investigators is that these “elegant dinners“they were only useful for oil procurement discussions. For this reason we are evaluating the opening of a new line of investigation to go deeper into the matter. The villa that ended up at the center of the scandal – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is located in the mountains and dominates the entire gulf of Genoa. It is a sort of village where you arrive later forty minutes coupons hairpin bends. According to the investigators, here, at the home of the architect Alessandro Crystals, these meetings took place. Besides beautiful girls were also present Genoa manager good. Different escorts they talked about those evenings and the stories are all very similar: “We played truth or dare and there were sexual penances. Then they passed around trays full of cocaine“,

It would have been precisely the coat of arms of Crystals to attract (and get into trouble) other “Genoa good” characters. To bring in the Northern League deputy governor Flat (not investigated) – continues Il Corriere – she was one of the two escorts, Jessica Nikolic (under investigation for exploitation of prostitution and extortion), who says she recognized him in the photo: “That evening he introduced himself as a bus driver“. Piana replies annoyed: “But how should I say that I have never been in that house, who have never been to prostitutes or taken drugs? I want to hope that it’s all a misunderstanding, otherwise I have to think there’s something else going on. They’ve already ruined my life enough.” Even though he doesn’t have to do it, Piana went to explain his reasons to the prosecutor’s office.

