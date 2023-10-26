Festini Genoa, an escort: “I have videos of politicians and VIPs snorting coke and having sex”

The case of Genoa parties it does not go out but rather risks spreading like wildfire. The scandal that led to the arrest of two people: Alessandro Crystals and Christian Rosolaniconsidered the organizers of these evenings in the villa based on sex and cocainewith escorts, politicians and VIPs present, is enriched with a new important detail: there would be i video. One of the escorts who was present at those parties speaks: “What’s in those videos? Political bigwigs and VIPs snorting cocaine and having sex. I’m in a film – says the escort to La Verità – which I dress one of them as a woman. Era his passion. He had missed a penance and I put fishnet stockings and lipstick on him. He was sitting on the toilet with a collar on. I told him to do it my dog. If I let him publish it I’ll ruin his career“.

The girl reveals other details: “I don’t regret having participated in those parties because – continues the escort to La Verità – the others who went they did it for cocaineI, on the other hand, made friends with Cristilli and Rosolani every time I went they gave me a thousand euros. I remained more lucid than the others and I had fun. So I fooled them with my videos too and in fact at a certain point they started calling me. They must have thought, “This isn’t for parties.” Then the girl says something else: “These parties are all the same, at least they didn’t confiscate our phones and they didn’t give the rape drug“. The girl is ready to sell the videos and bring out the names: “Political bigwigs and VIPs”.

