













Festín Chavorruco: Toei puts Knights of the Zodiac for free on its YouTube channel

At the time of writing this note we find that on the official Toei Animatiom channel for our region there are the first seven chapters of Knights of the Zodiac with dubbing from the 90’s and with a certainly decent visual presentation.

What is a fact is that just before each episode begins and in the middle of each one, right on the curtain that sends to commercials, it is possible to see a short film that invites people to go to the cinema to see the live action movie. of Knights of the Zodiac which stars Mackenyu, Sean Bean and Madison Iseman.

This, whichever way you look at it, is a good opportunity to see – perhaps for the first time – the work that brought Masami Kurumada to fame and that conquered Europe and Latin America during the 1990s.

Source: Toei Animation

What character does Mark Dacascos have in the Live Action of Knights of the Zodiac?

Many fans wonder what character Mark Dacascos embodies in the live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie. On paper, he is an original character named Mylock, however, anyone who has seen Saint Seiya clearly knows that he is Tatsumi, Athena’s bodyguard.

That’s right, Mark Dacascos is in charge of protecting Athena, but unlike how it happens in the anime, here we have a character who even has special weapons that can face Black Knights and beings with powers beyond those of a normal human being.

Will you watch these episodes on YouTube?