The Murcian production ‘Vuela pluma’ received the Titirijai Award for Best Show at the 2015 Tolosa Puppet Festival. ‘Sabores’ is a comedy show in a musical key by the Pámpol Teatre company. / PÁMPOL THEATER PERIPHERY THEATER

The Santiago and Zaraíche Children’s Theater Festival will kick off its seventh edition on April 28, recovering its original open-air format. After two years of pandemic, the theater will once again flood the different squares and gardens of the municipality. The Center for the Elderly, Human Dentists and Santiago Apóstol squares, as well as the Working Women’s Garden and the Zaraíche Palm Grove will host free theatrical performances for all tastes and ages, for four days.

loneliness and freedom



La Mandarina Producciones is the company in charge of opening the seventh edition of the Festeín with its number ‘Hecho en casa’. Through this play, which will be performed on Thursday the 28th in the Plaza del Centro de Mayores, at 6:30 p.m., the Murcian actor Alberto Soro Lavella reflects on loneliness and the urgent need to get out of it. The whole story takes place in a living room of any house, where the character who enters feels overwhelmed by empty space, routine and melancholy. From these emotions, he will begin to dream of a series of fictional characters that will leave an indelible mark on him. The show also includes numbers of circus disciplines such as juggling or cyr wheel.

The squares and gardens of the Murcian district will be filled with puppets, actors, music, fables and fun



The second proposal of the Festeín is the number of puppets ‘Vuela pluma’, from the Murcian Periferia Teatro. This work tells the story of a bird that lives happily in his cage until one day he dreams that the doors of his prison open. Free from bars, he embarks on an unprecedented adventure, whose ultimate goal is a distant island, where a peculiar scarecrow has transformed his winged companions into paper birds. This number, awarded the Titirijai Award for Best Show at the Tolosa Puppet Festival (2015), can be seen on Friday 29 at Plaza Dentistas Murcianos at 6:30 p.m. Periferia Teatro is a specialized production company, since 1989, in puppet theater, whose nucleus is made up of Juan Manuel Quiñonero Redondo and Marisol García Fernández. In addition, it is part of the International Union of the Puppet (UNIMA).

‘Sabores’ is a musical comedy show by the Pámpol Teatre company. /



pampol theater



From the land of Elche will come a minstrel willing to recover and share some of the most popular and well-known fables in the history of literature. ‘Fabularia’ opens a window to a world full of teachings, where the minstrel and the puppets become the main protagonists. This show, full of dynamism and interaction, is recommended for children from three years old. His performance will take place on Saturday 30, at 12:00, in the Plaza Santiago Apóstol.

‘Homemade’, ‘Fly feather’, ‘Fabularia’, ‘Camp fun’ and ‘Flavors’ are the proposals that make up the program of the event



‘Fabularia’ is a creation of La Carreta Teatro, a company dedicated to the study, production and performance of puppet shows since 1985. With more than 2,000 performances throughout Spain, in 1998 they opened the Sala La Carreta, a center for puppets and marionettes.

Exploration



The company from Alicante ImproVivencia, founded in 2012, will flood the afternoon of Saturday 30 with adventure and revelry. ‘Camp fun’ is a close and participatory proposal where the protagonists are children. The monitors Mike and Álex have everything ready to carry out the ceremony of joining the camp but something is wrong… The children do not know the protocol! Under this premise, the two intrepid explorers will help the little ones to overcome three tests that will earn them entry to such a unique entity. ‘Fun Camp’ will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Working Women’s Garden.

This interpretation group was born in 2012 as a pedagogical project founded by Javi Soto and in 2018 it became directed by Santi Avendaño, who gave it a more professional vision.

musical flavors



The golden closing of the seventh edition of Festein is a musical comedy devised by the Pámpol Teatre company from Alicante, formed in 2003. The show will take place in the Palmeral de Zaraíche, at 12:00. In ‘Sabores’ three great names of world cuisine come together for the Ñam, Ñam gala. The objective is to present a series of curious recipes to make the audience laugh. It is a number of great sensitivity where humor is the key to fun.