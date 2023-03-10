Good performance by Mou’s team in the first leg of the round of 16 at the Olimpico. Goals from the Pharaoh on assists from Abraham and the defender with a header

The victory of the second lines. The revenge of those who have been able to wait and also suffer. An important, clear success, a 2-0 branded by El Shaarawy and Kumbulla. Roma thus put themselves in a position of clear advantage for the match in San Sebastian, when in a week’s time Real Sociedad will try to overturn the dispute. But there is an electrifying atmosphere at the Olimpico to waste it trivially and this time Roma are much closer to the one who beat Juventus than to the one who slipped in Cremona. And considering the ups and downs of the Giallorossi’s performances, it’s certainly not trivial. Mou was once again ruthless, winning his 15th of 17 home games in the Europa League.

Elsha decides — Mourinho relaunches Abraham in the center of the attack and gives Llorente a starting shirt for the first time (with Ibanez out due to disqualification). Alguacil, on the other hand, surprisingly leaves Oyarzabal out and relies on the Kubo-Sorloth couple in front. With the dribble and with the technical quality of the interpreters, Real Sociedad tries to make the game right away, maintaining ball possession for a long time. David Silva plays playmaker, Merino and Zubimendi try to create in the middle. But they are flashes in the pan, because Roma compact well and at the first real restart it is immediately lethal: Dybala builds, Abraham invents a kissing assist for El Shaarawy, who on the opposite post puts in with a kung-fu shot. Once behind, the Spaniards made the skein even thicker in the middle of the field and in the 21st minute they almost equalized with a personal initiative by Kubo (outside post). Then Merino tries (high), Smalling risks an own goal to anticipate David Silva and Pellegrini fails to close a Dybala cue. In short, now the game is much more open-faced and Roma are also gaining pressure, to take the breath away from the Basque manoeuvre. El Shaarawy does well in both phases and sacrifices himself on a dangerous shot by Gorosabel, Matic and Cristante duel in the middle and Abraham almost mocks Remiro on a disengagement by the Spanish goalkeeper. This is how we go to the break, with Roma ahead by a goal but without Llorente, who remains in the locker room during the interval due to muscle fatigue. See also Diego Cocca closes his door to Pumas

Go Marash — In the second half, Real Sociedad raises the center of gravity, pressing each yellow and red ball carrier high. Roma, however, always defended in order and if they left any space it was only at 25-30 metres, from where Rico tried with a nice shot from outside that was deflected for a corner by Rui Patricio. So after 14′ of the second half Mourinho changed everything: in Spinazzola, Belotti and Wijnaldum and out Pellegrini (for a blow to the head), El Shaarawy and Abraham. Alguacil instead the Oyarzabal card is played. And while he suffers in containing, spaces are created to hurt. And on one of these the Giallorossi came close to making it 2-0: Mancini threw 50 meters for Belotti and a full cross on the run. And the Gallo plays a very generous game, earning one free-kick after another and letting the team breathe when under pressure. Merino then has the right ball to equalize, but wastes it out from close range and with 4 from the end Roma put a mortgage on the quarterfinals: Dybala’s corner and Kumbulla’s winning header. Thus it ends, with Roma in jubilation and the Olimpico colored in celebration. See also New Year's violence Rome, "Rape? No, she was stunned and could not say no"

